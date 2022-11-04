Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
Fox11online.com
Deputies looking for driver that hit and injured horse in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and injured a horse in Calumet County. The incident happened after 8 p.m. Sunday on Firelane 13 in the village of Harrison. Deputies say the truck was driving north on Firelane 13 when it left the...
Door County Pulse
Man Charged with Arson in Mr. G’s Fire
The Door County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Sturgeon Bay man for arson in the fire that caused extensive damage to Mr. G’s Supper Club on Oct. 23. The Door County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jonathon J. Polich with two counts of arson to a dwelling. He is being held in the Door County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
Horse injured in hit-and-run crash; authorities search for driver
"We're looking for help in locating the driver of a hit & run crash that occurred on Firelane 13 in the Village of Harrison," said the sheriff's office.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
Fox11online.com
Trial postponed for man charged in deadly downtown Sturgeon Bay fire
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The trial for a man charged with inadvertently starting a fire which killed two people was postponed Tuesday from later this month to May. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, faces eight charges, including two of second-degree reckless homicide, for the Feb. 22 fire above Butch’s Bar.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Fox11online.com
One man killed in a Manitowoc Co. crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning in the Manitowoc County town of Rockland. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on County W at Milwaukee Street, according a news release from Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the crash...
Fox11online.com
Brown County traffic work zone sting yields dozens of citations
(WLUK) -- To curb reckless driving in work zones, Brown County set up a traffic enforcement operation and caught some dangerous drivers in the act. Last week, the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Highway Commission reported seeing an uptick in close calls involving vehicles and highway workers. As promised, the...
Fox11online.com
Reward offered for information on missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man to stand trial for allegedly killing a goose with his truck
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man accused of intentionally “drifting” in a church parking lot – killing a goose – pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Keegan Yindra, 18, waived a preliminary hearing on three counts, including a felony charge of mistreatment of animals causing death. No trial date was set. A scheduling conference is scheduled for Jan. 25, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police ask for help finding dog, owner after biting incident at Blue Rail Park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are looking for the public's assistance with a dog bite incident. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a dog bite incident at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Blue Rail Park. The incident happened along the walkway to the fenced-in dog area. Police say...
thebaycities.com
Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned
57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
wxerfm.com
Shots Fired in Sheboygan Sunday Night
No one was injured when gunshots rang out in a Sheboygan neighborhood on Sunday night. Sheboygan Police Department officers were sent to investigate reports of a disturbance in the 1900 block of North 11th Street shortly after 8:30 last night and were advised that shots were fired. Officers then located the 43-year-old woman they say was responsible for firing a round of ammunition into the air. The firearm was recovered and the woman taken into custody.
radioplusinfo.com
11-5-22 fdl police investigating reported shooting incident
No injuries were reported and police are investigating following a reported shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 9m Friday police were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots. Officers searched the area and spoke with several individuals that heard the incident. Officers were made aware of a darker colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue. There were no injuries reported or property damage located. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
