Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready for Her Wedding
Attack on Titan will be coming back very soon to round out the final slate of episodes for the series overall, and one awesome cosplay has given Mikasa Ackerman the happy ending she deserves by getting her ready for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the anime bhas been running for the last couple of years as fans have seen all kinds of twists and turns in the form of who actually is the "real" threat to the rest of the world. Caught in the middle of all of this is Mikasa, as she tries her best to really figure out why Eren is doing what he's doing in the finale.
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
Raised by Wolves' Travis Fimmel Joins Dune Prequel Series on HBO Max
HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood has cast its first dude. Travis Fimmel, who led Vikings for several seasons and more recently co-starred on HBO Max’s two-and-done Raised by Wolves sci-fi drama, has joined the prequel series, our sister site Variety reports. Dune: The Sisterhood is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune film franchise as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters...
Star Wars and The Rocketeer Projects No Longer Being Developed by J.D. Dillard
Back in 2020, reports emerged that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was in talks to develop a film for the Star Wars franchise, and after more than two years of silence about such an endeavor, the filmmaker has confirmed that the project is no longer a "go" at the studio. Additionally, the filmmaker also confirmed that while he had previously been attached to a new take on The Rocketeer, he is no longer involved in that project either. Whether either of these two projects will still be moving forward but without Dillard attached or if they were abandoned by the studio entirely is yet to be revealed.
Steam Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Release Is Finally Happening
A new Steam update has more or less confirmed that a long-rumored, long-awaited game is finally releasing on the PC digital storefront. Historically, Steam wasn't the subject of many ports. If a game was going to release on PC, it usually hit PC the day it is released, not weeks, months, or years later. However, with more console-exclusive games getting PC ports, especially PlayStation-exclusive games, this is no longer the case. Like every platform, Steam is starting to get post-release ports.
Dying Light 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature From the First Game
A new update is now live for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, bringing it up to version 1.7.2. As a result, players will be able to check out the game's first story DLC later this week. There are some exciting things to check out right now, however, including the return of a fan favorite feature from the first game: X-ray! Following Techland's announcement on Twitter, a number of fans expressed their happiness about the feature's return. The developer has also stated that this is only the "first phase," and players can expect to see the feature improved on.
‘The Dictionary Of Lost Words’: ‘The Tourist’ Co-Producer Highview Productions And Closer Productions To Adapt Pip Williams’ Bestselling Novel As Series
EXCLUSIVE: Australian writer Pip Williams’ novel The Dictionary of Lost Words is to be adapted as a TV series. South Australian firms Highview Productions, known for BBC, Stan and HBO series The Tourist, and Closer Productions have acquired the screen rights to the New York Times bestseller, which has sold 300,000 copies in Australia alone and has been translated into 28 languages. The companies struck the deal with Anonymous Content, which made the agreement on behalf of Linda Kaplan at Kaplan/DeFiore Rights for Affirm Press. Having been published in 2020 during lockdown, The Dictionary of Lost Words was also the first Aussie work to feature on Reese’s Book Club,...
Compare ‘The Crown’ Seasons 1 and 2 Cast to the Real-Life Royals [PHOTOS]
Half a dozen years into its existence, Netflix’s “The Crown” stands as one of the streamer’s most successful original series. Over the course of four seasons, the creatives behind the show have painted a somewhat embellished portrait of the first half of Elizabeth II’s reign as Queen of the United Kingdom. Before watching season 5, which starts streaming Nov.9, take a look through our photo gallery comparing 15 of “The Crown” season 1 and 2 cast to the real-life royals and public figures that they portrayed. When “The Crown” premiered in November 2016, Queen Elizabeth II had just recently broken the record...
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
Dad tells son it's okay to wear nail polish after being teased at school, wins hearts online
He talked about facing the pressure of fitting into traditional masculinity himself and how he doesn't want his son to go through the same.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
