Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Temple police searching for missing 14-year-old
Mariah Jones, 14, was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black pants with a white strip down the side.
fox44news.com
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
3 arrested after Hutto ISD police find guns in vehicle during football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
CBS Austin
Bell County authorities searching for missing woman believed to be endangered
The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.
