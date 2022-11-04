ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
KWTX

Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a burglary early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. Nov. 6 to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene and found one of the suspects...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Bicyclist killed in Killeen crash

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. On Saturday, Killeen police identified the bicyclist as Claborn Joiner. According to a news release, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Soldier identified in Deadly Killeen Motorcycle Crash

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: A Thursday evening crash between a motorcycle and an SUV has left a 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier Jacob Oswald dead. Killeen officers were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive about 8:43 p.m. and found a man unresponsive in the roadway.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy