Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
yourdailylocal.com
West Forest Students Solve Escape Room
TIONESTA, Pa. – During the After-School program in October, grades 4-6 students at West Forest participated in an Escape Room Challenge. They had to solve puzzles and work as a team in order to crack the code. When they opened the Key Chest, there was a sweet treat inside for everyone to share.
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
erienewsnow.com
Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
yourdailylocal.com
County Nearing Completion of New Emergency Operations Plan
WARREN, Pa. – Warren County is putting the finishing touches on a new emergency operations plan, a process that has been nearly a year in the making. Public Safety Director Ken McCorrison, speaking at Monday’s commissioners’ work session, said that the new plan will allow for quicker responses to large incidents.
yourdailylocal.com
Steady Stream of Voters Hit the Polls in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. – It’s election day across the country, and voters in Warren County were out bright and early to get to the polls. Tuesday’s general election races across the commonwealth include the Governor’s race featuring Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, as well as the Senate race headlined by Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
wesb.com
James Keith Oxley Memorial Bridge Dedicated
A ceremony was held Saturday morning to dedicate the newly constructed Elm Street bridge to James Keith Oxley. Oxley grew up in the 5th Ward and gave his life for his country, at the age of 21, in the battle of Quang Tri Province. According to the Historic Downtown Bradford...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
thevillagerny.com
Take a Step Back in Time on 30 Acre Estate in Machias, NY
You should remember the Ashford Station Bistro in West Valley, NY. It boasted great food, sweet desserts and the smiling face of owner Emily Tingue as she worked hard to make sure every guest had a great time. Sadly, the bistro closed down but that hasn’t stopped Emily from making a big dream a wonderful realization. Lucky Day Homestead, located at 5111 Roszyk Hill Roard in Machias, NY is open and everyone in our communities is invited to visit. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with Emily Tingue about the homestead and what she would be offering there.
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Suspect Accused of Stealing Nearly $400 Worth of Items from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of nearly $400 worth of items from Walmart in September. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an active retail theft around 12:11 a.m. on September 15.
explore venango
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
erienewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
wesb.com
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
wesb.com
Homeless Camp Cleanup Set for Thursday
The City of Bradford Police are looking for volunteers to help clean up the former homeless camp. Police are forming a clean-up detail for the former camp located along the Elm Street exit off Route 219 Wednesday morning. PennDOT and the Department of Public Works will be providing equipment to help with the clean-up effort.
casdbeavertales.org
Meet Officer Bayhurst
This year our school has hired a new resource office, Officer Bayhurst. Officer Bayhurst is originally from Erie, PA. When in high school, Bayhurst attended Cathedral Prep. and then went on to attend college at Mercyhurst. Before getting the job at Corry, Bayhurst worked in the Girard and Albion burrows.
Powerball fever still strong as jackpot reaches nearly $2 billion
The Powerball is up to $1.9 billion and local hopefuls are dreaming in case they’re the winner. We caught up with people buying their tickets ahead of Monday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot is the largest in Powerball history and has been growing for the past three months. Many said they would retire, quit their jobs, or […]
