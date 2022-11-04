ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if the foldable iPad already leaked and we all missed it?

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
Anyone following the Apple vs. Samsung rivalry might have witnessed something strange this week. Samsung released an ad mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. At the same time, the very same Korean company thinks that Apple will launch a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone.

Samsung did not provide any details about said foldable iPad. But what if the device has already leaked from various sources? That may, in fact, be the case. But we all missed it because we had no idea that it was a foldable tablet.

Samsung’s remarks aside, it’s clear that Apple is developing technology for foldable devices. Plenty of reliable sources have offered such claims in the past. Moreover, Apple has patents describing innovations that would fit devices with foldable displays, whether tablets, laptops, or smartphones.

Before the report detailing Samsung’s expectations about Apple’s foldable iPad, we saw similar rumors that indicated Apple would develop a foldable iPad or Mac before a foldable iPhone.

Separately, we saw an increasing number of reports saying that Apple wants to make even larger iPad Pro models.

The iPad Pro comes in a 12.9-inch size that puts it on par with 13-inch MacBooks. But Apple now makes 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. And it so happens that rumors claim Apple is considering those sizes for the iPad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3je94Q_0iywv8AX00
Apple iPad Pro (2022). Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The most recent rumor along those lines dropped a few days ago. The Information said Apple wants to release a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023. The blog did not reveal additional details about the tablet. Nor did it mention a name, although such a device would probably get the “Pro” moniker.

Importantly, the report did not say the 16-inch iPad would have a foldable screen. The Information also claimed that Apple could delay the launch or that Apple might cancel the product entirely. Like other rumors about unreleased Apple devices that are planned for years in the future, there are no guarantees that Apple will deliver them.

Before that, Mark Gurman mentioned a larger iPad Pro, with other insiders indicating a 14-inch screen could be possible.

What if all these rumors are connected? With iPadOS supporting better multitasking than before, Apple might be looking at turning the iPad into an even better competitor to Mac and PC.

Extending the screen size beyond 12.9-inch seems reasonable if Stage Manager is here to stay. You need more screen real estate to take advantage of this multitasking option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJThH_0iywv8AX00
Stage Manager on an iPad running iPadOS 16 and on a display connected to the tablet. Image source: Apple Inc.

But lugging around a 16-inch iPad could be challenging. A foldable 16-inch iPad might make more sense. It would be more portable than a 16-inch tablet with a traditional design. And users would get to choose how to take advantage of the screen.

All of this is speculation based on separate rumors from different sources. Even if the 16-inch iPad does not feature a foldable screen, we might see a different foldable iPad or MacBook down the road. Especially if more players in the industry come up with similar foldable tablet designs in the coming years.

BGR.com

