A new era begins today for Rutgers women’s basketball when the Scarlet Knights take the floor with Coquese Washington as its new head coach. Washington takes over for Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer who retired at the end of last season. Washington brings to Piscataway over 20 years of collegiate basketball coaching experience, having served as Penn State head coach for 12 years. Most recently, Washington was the associate head coach at alma marte, Notre Dame. She also had a coaching stop in Oklahoma. She was also a player in the WNBA.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO