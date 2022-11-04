Read full article on original website
Veterans Day 2022: Ceremonies And Events In New Jersey
Veterans Day became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. This Friday, November 11th, we will honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In the coming days and even following the annual observance, there are several ceremonies and events taking place...
Must-See Holiday Shows Coming To New Jersey
It’s officially the holiday season and there’s nothing quite like adding a new show, concert, play among other events to your calendar. Whether you’re looking to treat the kids to a night out or scheduling a date night, our list of must-see holiday shows in New Jersey has something for everyone.
FOX Sports New Jersey Movie Showdown
FOX Sports Radio New Jersey is running a MOVIE SHOWDOWN bracket buster over the next 5 weeks!. We are starting off with 32 of the best sports movies pitted against each other. Then round by round, you will VOTE until we name the best sports movie of all time. Grab...
Rutgers Women Tip-off Season Today vs. Hofstra
A new era begins today for Rutgers women’s basketball when the Scarlet Knights take the floor with Coquese Washington as its new head coach. Washington takes over for Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer who retired at the end of last season. Washington brings to Piscataway over 20 years of collegiate basketball coaching experience, having served as Penn State head coach for 12 years. Most recently, Washington was the associate head coach at alma marte, Notre Dame. She also had a coaching stop in Oklahoma. She was also a player in the WNBA.
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Heading Back to the NCAA Tournament
Women’s soccer is on its way back to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th consecutive year when it plays host to Brown at Yurcak Field on November 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway. The news continues Rutgers’ longstanding tradition of sending women’s soccer to the big dance, which it has now done for the 13th time in the last 15 years, and 17th time overall.
