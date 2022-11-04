Read full article on original website
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
An agenda dictated by the "loudest, craziest voices' on the right, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, will help write Democrats' 2024 talking points, one consultant said.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican is expected to hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following Tuesday’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka. Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.
Congressional District 6: Michael Waltz wins another 2-year term
DAYTONA BEACH — Voters decided Tuesday to send U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz back to Washington, D.C., for a third two-year term. Waltz captured a dominant 74% of the vote in the Florida 6th Congressional District race, trouncing Libertarian challenger Joe Hannoush, unofficial vote totals showed Tuesday night. ...
Democrat John Fetterman projected winner of US Senate race in Pennsylvania
The Associated Press is calling the race for Democrat John Fetterman -- flipping the seat. Fetterman -- is declaring victory over Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
New foreign efforts underway to meddle in 2022 elections, cyber security experts say
WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security authorities are seeing new foreign influence activity this Election Day, as voting rights advocates spot a domestic disinformation effort pushing the baseless claim that any votes counted after Tuesday are fraudulent or evidence of corruption. In truth, there is no Election Day deadline for...
Most U.S. Reps from Massachusetts face Republican challenger in election
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nine incumbents from Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation were running to keep their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eight of them faced a Republican challenger. The races are playing out amid a nationwide fight over which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives for...
