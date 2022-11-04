ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from Arizona high school D-end Dom Solano

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend. Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women open season with dominant win over Providence

BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas. From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Escape from a dome, blowout in the snow

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the football games that could provide important preparation for Montana and Montana State heading into the Brawl of the Wild. Flores and Semb recap MSU's walk-off win at Northern Arizona (3:20) and UM's snow-filled blowout...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State of the program: Grizzlies seek return to winning ways in Travis DeCuire’s 9th year

MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater. DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
BOZEMAN, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

Big Sky Breakdown – Brent Vigen on Cal Poly

Montana State posted a 41-38 win in walk-off fashion at Northern Arizona on Saturday, MSU’s first win in Flagstaff since 2008. The Bobcats are now 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 8-1 overall. Montana State plays its final regular-season road game on Saturday at Cal Poly (0-6, 1-8). MSU...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women coast to exhibition win over South Dakota Mines

BOZEMAN — Thirteen of Montana State's 14 players scored and all played at least six minutes in a 93-39 women's basketball exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday. Senior Darian White led MSU with 16 points, while adding three assists and three steals. Junior Leia Beattie tossed in...
BOZEMAN, MT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ennis, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ENNIS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

