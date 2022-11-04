Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from Arizona high school D-end Dom Solano
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend. Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman's Meg McCarty lands on Montana State for future of already successful tennis career
BOZEMAN — Sometimes close to home is where you least expect to end up. For the longest time, Meg McCarty thought she would play collegiate tennis in the Midwest or on the East Coast, going so far as to tour several campuses in that direction. The Bozeman senior altered...
montanasports.com
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
406mtsports.com
Montana State women open season with dominant win over Providence
BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas. From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Escape from a dome, blowout in the snow
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the football games that could provide important preparation for Montana and Montana State heading into the Brawl of the Wild. Flores and Semb recap MSU's walk-off win at Northern Arizona (3:20) and UM's snow-filled blowout...
406mtsports.com
State of the program: Grizzlies seek return to winning ways in Travis DeCuire’s 9th year
MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater. DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown – Brent Vigen on Cal Poly
Montana State posted a 41-38 win in walk-off fashion at Northern Arizona on Saturday, MSU’s first win in Flagstaff since 2008. The Bobcats are now 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 8-1 overall. Montana State plays its final regular-season road game on Saturday at Cal Poly (0-6, 1-8). MSU...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women coast to exhibition win over South Dakota Mines
BOZEMAN — Thirteen of Montana State's 14 players scored and all played at least six minutes in a 93-39 women's basketball exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday. Senior Darian White led MSU with 16 points, while adding three assists and three steals. Junior Leia Beattie tossed in...
Ennis, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
beckersasc.com
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
The winter comes with many things, this includes slick roads, people forgetting to use their blinkers, and cold temperatures, but this problem is one thing we need to keep our eye on. One thing that can be frustrating and give you a feeling of helplessness is a crime you can't...
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
KULR8
Semi spin-out causing blockage, reduced lanes I-90 WB between Bozeman and Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck spun out on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston causing a blockage and reduced lanes westbound Tuesday morning. The crash is located 2.25-miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the following about I-90 road conditions...
montanaoutdoor.com
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!
Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
