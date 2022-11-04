Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Mary L. St. Gelais, 95
BOSCAWEN — Mary L. St. Gelais, 95, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mary was born August 7, 1927, in Laconia, to the late Milton and Elsa (Griffin) Hayward. She also lived in Belmont, graduating in the Class of 1945. She actually received her Diploma from her Dad, who was a member of the School Board at the time.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead
BELMONT — Instead of accepting a $1.45 million federal grant that would pay the salaries and benefits of six full-time firefighters for three years, Ruth Mooney, chair of the Belmont Selectboard, advocated for fewer positions at the board's Monday meeting. Mooney said this would leave the town to pick...
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
vanyaland.com
Lowell venue Thirsty First closes Central Street location
Thirsty First Tavern and Grill has poured its last drinks for parched visitors — on Central Street, at least. The Lowell venue, bar, and restaurant yesterday (November 5) announced that its landlord has terminated its lease at 280 Central St., forcing the business to close and seek a new location. Thirsty First shared the news on Facebook, where they explained that a sprinkler system accident several weeks ago caused severe damage to the building, putting their lease in jeopardy.
laconiadailysun.com
Josephine E. Marchi, 97
FRANKLIN — Josephine E. Marchi, 97, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in Franklin on November 3, 2022. She was born in Ashland on April 27, 1925, the youngest daughter of Lorenzo and Lola (Wheeler) Dion.
laconiadailysun.com
Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77
ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
laconiadailysun.com
Larry W. Berwick, 63
LACONIA — Larry “Ladd” Berwick, 63, a long-time resident of Laconia, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home with family by his side, after a six month battle with cancer. Larry commented recently that his daughter Amanda was his “personal nurse” and this was true!
laconiadailysun.com
Powerhouse to hold auditions for 2023 productions
LACONIA — As rehearsals for the final show of the 2022 season are underway, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for the first two productions of 2023. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre (or by video), community theatre performers will have the opportunity to audition for a fully staged production of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and a staged reading of a sequel — "Montague and Capulet" by Jaydie Halperin, that will take place the following weekend at the Belknap Mill with the same cast.
laconiadailysun.com
Harry B. Blinn, 85
CONCORD — Harry B. Blinn, 85, of West Parish Road, Concord, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred Burritt and Julia Marcella (Nichols) Blinn. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a graduate of RCA Institutes class of 1956. Harry and his wife Elaine owned and operated the Belknap Point Motel in Gilford for over 20 years.
laconiadailysun.com
George R. Randall, 80
MOULTONBOROUGH — George Ray Randall died peacefully in his home on Long Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on October 31, 2022, with his family around him, at the age of 80. George was born in New York City on May 23, 1942, to George C. and Virginia Ray Randall. He attended the Friends School there until the family moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, in 1948. There, he attended the public schools until graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1960. George was very active in the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and became a member of the Order of the Arrow, honoring the heritage of Native Americans. He attended Norwich University in Northfield Vermont, the oldest private military academy in the United States, and graduated in 1964 with the degree Bachelor of Arts and with the military rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Army Reserves in Rochester, New Hampshire, while attending the University of New Hampshire Graduate School. There he received a master’s degree in English.
WMUR.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert Berthelette
GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — It is with great sorrow that the Berthelette family shares the passing of Robert Berthelette of Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire), after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed on October 19, 2022, with loved ones by his side at home, with a beautiful view of the Santa Rita Mountain Range, which he loved.
manchesterinklink.com
Suspect sought in Sept. 3 break-in at Hanover Street print shop
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Jonathan Santiago-Martinez, 31, of Manchester in connection with a September burglary at a downtown business. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m. the manager of Beeze Tees on Elm St opened the store to find substantial damage throughout the business and numerous items and cash stolen.
laconiadailysun.com
Christopher K. Black, 53
MANCHESTER — Christopher Kenneth Black, 53, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital - Concord. Christopher was born on January 14, 1969, in Norwood, Massachusetts, to the late William and Catherine (Jordan) Black.
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater
Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 223 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming
The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
