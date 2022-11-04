Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Eight candidates compete for four at-large County Council seats
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the County Council at-large race. This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 7 to include comments...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silvestre, Rivera-Oven and Yang poised to win school board seats
Incumbent Karla Silvestre and newcomers Grace Rivera-Oven and Julie Yang looked likely Tuesday night to win seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff was locked in a tight race against retired...
bethesdamagazine.com
Three incumbents, Sayles poised for Democratic sweep of at-large County Council seats
Four Democrats looked primed to sweep the four at-large County Council seats in Tuesday’s general election, beating their three Republican challengers in bids to represent the entire county as part of its legislative body. Council President Gabe Albornoz, Vice President Evan Glass, and Council Member Will Jawando each are...
bethesdamagazine.com
McCarthy wins fifth term as state’s attorney
John McCarthy of Gaithersburg, running unopposed, won a fifth term as state’s attorney for Montgomery County in Tuesday’s general election. Maxwell Uy, 49, also running unopposed, was elected Montgomery County sheriff, succeeding Darren Popkin. Karen Bushell, 58, also unopposed, was elected clerk of the Circuit Court, a position she has held since being appointed to the role in the spring of 2021. Joseph F. Griffin, who also did not face an opponent, was elected register of wills.
WBAL Radio
Democrat Marc Elrich wins reelection to the office of Montgomery County Executive
Democrat Marc Elrich wins reelection to the office of Montgomery County Executive defeating Republican Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was elected as Montgomery County Executive in 2018. He had previously served three terms on the Montgomery County Council, being first elected in 2006. Reardon is the chairman of Montgomery County’s Republican Central...
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich declares victory in county executive race
This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive's race: 2022 election results
BEL AIR, Md. -- Harford County voters elected a new county executive in 2022. Incumbent Barry Glassman is running as the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, which left Democrat Blane Miller to face off against Republican Bob Cassilly. At 10:43 p.m., Cassilly released a statement, claiming victory, saying, in part:...
bethesdamagazine.com
Some county voters showing up at wrong precinct polling centers for Tuesday’s general election
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 3:27 p.m. to include comments from a voter. County election officials reported Tuesday that a number of voters have shown up at the wrong polling place to cast ballots in the general election. Election workers at polling centers at the Silver Spring...
bethesdamagazine.com
The room where it happens: An inside look at the journey of a Montgomery County ballot
As voters head to the polls Tuesday, Montgomery County election workers are processing a high volume of returned mail-in ballots and ballots that were cast during early voting. To be counted, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and the oath on the postage-paid return envelope that arrives...
WBAL Radio
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jeff Warner, according to the Associated Press. The district comprises portions of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County. Ivey served as Prince George's County State's Attorney from 2003-2011. He also served on County Executive...
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
mocoshow.com
Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer
Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
WBAL Radio
See live results: Democrat Angela Alsobrooks: Race for Prince George's County Executive
The polls have closed in Maryland and the results have begun trickling in. Incumbent Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks appears to be on her way to serve a second term. Alsobrooks was elected as the eighth County Executive for Prince George’s County in 2018. She was also the first...
bethesdamagazine.com
Sheila Hixson, who represented Silver Spring in House of Delegates for four decades, dies at 89
Former Del. Sheila Ellis Hixson – who represented the Silver Spring area for more than 40 years in the Maryland House of Delegates and was among the first women to wield significant clout in that chamber – died Sunday in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She was 89. Appointed...
bethesdamagazine.com
Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years
Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years. Liz Weir was sound asleep in her Bethesda home when something woke her. “I heard a noise and thought, that doesn’t sound right,” she told the News4 I-Team. It was just after 3 a.m.
wnav.com
Charges Dropped Against Early-Voting Election Worker Outside Pip Moyer Rec Center
It all started when a YouTuber named Terance Tracy, who has a history of shooting videos of public officials, was asked by 74-year-old elections worker Robert Jones to stop shooting images of the inside of the polling place at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. Elections officials typically ask folks to turn off their phones when inside polling places for the privacy of other people who are casting their ballots. Media reports say that Tracy, of Arnold, has various court dates scheduled for later in the year, for videotaping where he was asked not to. The Capital adds Police did not file charges against either of the men. Tracy filed charges against Jones through a court commissioner. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday filed its intention not to prosecute the case. The court filing cites insufficient evidence as the reason for not prosecuting the charges. A circuit court judge dismissed the case this past Friday.
baltimorebrew.com
On tonight’s Council agenda: Mosby’s pension bill shortening the vesting period for elected officials
Reacting to the possibility that Question K is approved by voters tomorrow, Nick Mosby is proposing that the period for pension eligibility for Baltimore’s elected officials be reduced to eight years. A City Council staffer popped onto the regular online Monday luncheon meeting today with an unusual announcement:. “Very...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
WUSA
Two people hit by car and killed outside of polling place in Gaithersburg
It happened in Montgomery County -- in Gaithersburg. Outside the Field Road Elementary School.
umdmitzpeh.com
Joe Vogel, a Gen Z Jewish activist, runs for a seat in the Maryland legislature
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Vogel a Jewish, Latino and openly gay activist, is running for the 17th district in the Maryland House of Delegates in tomorrow’s election. By Ryan Mercado. For Mitzpeh. Joe Vogel, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident, is running for delegate to...
Comments / 0