It all started when a YouTuber named Terance Tracy, who has a history of shooting videos of public officials, was asked by 74-year-old elections worker Robert Jones to stop shooting images of the inside of the polling place at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. Elections officials typically ask folks to turn off their phones when inside polling places for the privacy of other people who are casting their ballots. Media reports say that Tracy, of Arnold, has various court dates scheduled for later in the year, for videotaping where he was asked not to. The Capital adds Police did not file charges against either of the men. Tracy filed charges against Jones through a court commissioner. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday filed its intention not to prosecute the case. The court filing cites insufficient evidence as the reason for not prosecuting the charges. A circuit court judge dismissed the case this past Friday.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO