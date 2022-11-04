ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Eight candidates compete for four at-large County Council seats

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the County Council at-large race. This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 7 to include comments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Silvestre, Rivera-Oven and Yang poised to win school board seats

Incumbent Karla Silvestre and newcomers Grace Rivera-Oven and Julie Yang looked likely Tuesday night to win seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff was locked in a tight race against retired...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

McCarthy wins fifth term as state’s attorney

John McCarthy of Gaithersburg, running unopposed, won a fifth term as state’s attorney for Montgomery County in Tuesday’s general election. Maxwell Uy, 49, also running unopposed, was elected Montgomery County sheriff, succeeding Darren Popkin. Karen Bushell, 58, also unopposed, was elected clerk of the Circuit Court, a position she has held since being appointed to the role in the spring of 2021. Joseph F. Griffin, who also did not face an opponent, was elected register of wills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich declares victory in county executive race

This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive's race: 2022 election results

BEL AIR, Md. -- Harford County voters elected a new county executive in 2022. Incumbent Barry Glassman is running as the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, which left Democrat Blane Miller to face off against Republican Bob Cassilly. At 10:43 p.m., Cassilly released a statement, claiming victory, saying, in part:...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer

Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Charges Dropped Against Early-Voting Election Worker Outside Pip Moyer Rec Center

It all started when a YouTuber named Terance Tracy, who has a history of shooting videos of public officials, was asked by 74-year-old elections worker Robert Jones to stop shooting images of the inside of the polling place at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. Elections officials typically ask folks to turn off their phones when inside polling places for the privacy of other people who are casting their ballots. Media reports say that Tracy, of Arnold, has various court dates scheduled for later in the year, for videotaping where he was asked not to. The Capital adds Police did not file charges against either of the men. Tracy filed charges against Jones through a court commissioner. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday filed its intention not to prosecute the case. The court filing cites insufficient evidence as the reason for not prosecuting the charges. A circuit court judge dismissed the case this past Friday.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy