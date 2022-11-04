Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com
New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:. Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend. * Javier Bernal def. Ikemen Jiro. * Odyssey Jones, Malik...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Smackdown, Other Stars Set For Taping
Roman Reigns is being advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that local ads in Indianapolis are listing Reigns for Friday’s show. The report also ntoes that Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are also set to be at the show, most likely for dark matches.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits 800 Days
Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Made Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear While Travelling
Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while travelling.
411mania.com
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Rebound From Halloween Drop
This week’s episode of WWE Raw bounced back a bit from last week’s drop for Halloween. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.593 million viewers, up 19.4% and 6.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.36 demo rating and audience of 1.501 million viewers. Both numbers were still down slightly from the 0.45 demo rating and 1.641 million viewers from two weeks ago.
411mania.com
Kristal Marshall Praises Melina, Says She Personifies What a Diva Is
Kristal Marshall is a big fan of Melina, calling her underappreciated and labeling her as the personification of what a Diva is. The WWE and TNA alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx for a new interview and, when asked who she thinks represents what a WWE Diva was from her era, named Melina for her attributes both in the ring and personality-wise.
411mania.com
Booker T Reveals His Fave Five For WWE NXT
In a post on Twitter, Booker T revealed his ‘fave five’ list of talents from the WWE NXT brand, now that he’s working as a commentator there. He wrote: “Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don’t forget to check out NXT This Tuesday.”
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On Calling Out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite: ‘It’s a Win For Everyone’
Chris Jericho called out Lamar Jackson who was in the crowd at last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the call-out in a new interview. Jericho spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap and talked about the call-out and the reasoning behind it. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Natalya on the Recent Changes in WWE Under Stephanie McMahon & Triple H
– During a recent interview with Darren Stone, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed a possible return of WWE Evolution, the changes in WWE under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Natalya on if she thinks another WWE Evolution event will happen: “Yes. Yeah, I...
411mania.com
Full Lineup Official For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over takes place in a couple of weeks, and the full card has officially been announced. The two companies announced the following complete lineup for the show, which takes place on November 20th in Ariake, Tokyo, Japan and will be headlined by the crowning of an inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion:
411mania.com
WWE News: Sheamus Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, WarGames Preview Video
– As noted, Sheamus is returning to the road this week after getting married, and he’ll be at SmackDown in Indianapolis on Friday. Sheamus also announced that he’ll be making an appearance at Cricket Wireless in the city on November 11 at 11:00 am local time, per his tweet below:
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have what looks to be a pretty solid show scheduled for the Tuesday night brand this week. Tonight’s show will see Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons get their rematch against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, while Cameron Grimes will face off with Joe Gacy once again (groan). Plus Axiom will take on JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller will host an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. I know many of us are not particularly thrilled with Wagner as Bron’s next feud, but I guess WWE has to do something with all the time they invested in him so perhaps it can at least be a short feud? (We can dream.)
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley On Kurt Angle Saying Their TNA Match Made Him Decide Against Retirement, His Son Possibly Wrestling
Kurt Angle has said that his TNA World Championship match against Bobby Lashley helped him decide against retirement at the time, and Lashley recently reacted to Angle’s comment. Lashley was speaking with SHAK Wrestling and was asked about the comments Angle made about the January 31st, 2015 match at Wembley Stadium, which saw Angle win the TNA World Championship. You can see highlights below:
