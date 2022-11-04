Why Jessica McCaskill vs. Chantelle Cameron could result in 'knockout of the year', best fight on Dmitry Bivol undercard

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing exhibition
Continuing his run competing in exhibition fights, Floyd Mayweather is set to face another YouTuber on November 13. Inside the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Mayweather faces KSI’s brother Deji. Mayweather has won countless titles throughout his career. Retiring 50-0, Mayweather continues to be involved in boxing via exhibition fights....
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol: Artur Beterbiev is not a monster, I could make 168lbs to fight Canelo Alvarez
In the afterglow of a statement victory, it is common for boxing promoters to map out a road ahead that is paved with gold. As Dmitry Bivol sat in his post-fight news conference at the Etihad Arena, with the demeanour of a man who had just completed a light jog as opposed to a formidable prizefighter who had disarmed and dominated the previously undefeated Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in an impeccable WBA light-heavyweight title defence, his promoter Eddie Hearn was in wide-eyed full flow.
