Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor
Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Rumors Swirl CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Next To Be Axed From Ratings Challenged Network Following New Boss Chris Licht's Takeover
Rumors suggest longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta is set to be the next victim axed from the struggling network as new boss Chris Licht continues to purge and shake up CNN’s on-air talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.Acosta, who has been with CNN for 15 years, was rumored to be Licht’s next victim by journalist Jon Nicosia – a former editor for both Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.Nicosia first hinted a “big name” was set to be let go from CNN on Tuesday, and he later identified the “big name” as Acosta on Friday.“The person this Discovery exec was talking about is...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.” Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet
Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
Anchor Brianna Keilar Has a Bright Future Despite CNN Replacing 'New Day'
If you tuned in to watch CNN’s New Day on Nov. 1, 2022, you may have noticed the time slot was taken by a new show, CNN This Morning. Hosted by co-anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, CNN This Morning serves as a replacement for New Day and will air on its same schedule, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. So, what happened to New Day anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman?
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Lauren Boebert's race to remain the Colorado District 3 Representative against the Democrat Adam Frisch has proven to be closer than expected.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.
Ex-Fox Nation Reporter Lara Logan Spews Latest Bizarre Blood-Sucking Claim
Logan appeared on pillow salesman and fellow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s Frank Speech network following her ban from Newsmax TV.
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned. The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.
CNN Announces Major Changes to Morning Show
CNN’s new morning show will debut on November 1, 2022, the network announced on Wednesday. The launch date was set in order to ensure that the show launched prior to the midterm elections, an event that is expected to lead to spikes in viewership on various networks, including CNN.
