ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former DC Health director joins GW School of Medicine

The former director of D.C. Health is joining the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to serve as the new executive director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and Health Equity. Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will oversee the academic medical enterprise’s research, education and community engagement programs...
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Nicole set to bring heavy rain to DC area this week

Nicole is on the verge of becoming a hurricane as it churns toward Florida’s Atlantic coast. It will accelerate across the Sunshine State, chug into the Southeast — and is then expected to reach the D.C. area by Friday night with heavy rain and potentially severe weather. Locally,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

DC mayor echoes police chief in concern over gun cases involving youth

There’s been a 52% increase in the number of juveniles shot in D.C. so far this year compared to the same period last year. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is doing all that it can to reduce the number of shootings; and while she said some progress is being made, she also expressed great concern about the gun violence and younger ages of teens involved.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.

A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Woman shot during I-270 road rage incident in Frederick Co.

A woman was shot in the leg after another driver fired at her vehicle Sunday night during an apparent road rage incident in Frederick County, Maryland. Maryland State Police said the woman was driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 270, south of Md. 80, when another driver drove behind her and began flashing the vehicle’s high beams.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy