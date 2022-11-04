Read full article on original website
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
Former DC Health director joins GW School of Medicine
The former director of D.C. Health is joining the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to serve as the new executive director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and Health Equity. Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will oversee the academic medical enterprise’s research, education and community engagement programs...
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
Nicole set to bring heavy rain to DC area this week
Nicole is on the verge of becoming a hurricane as it churns toward Florida’s Atlantic coast. It will accelerate across the Sunshine State, chug into the Southeast — and is then expected to reach the D.C. area by Friday night with heavy rain and potentially severe weather. Locally,...
Million-dollar project to add new sidewalks to US Route 1 as Maryland emphasizes pedestrian safety
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a $1.7 million project to improve pedestrian safety on southbound U.S. Route 1 in Howard County, Maryland. The work takes place on Route 1, which is also known as Washington Boulevard, between Cedar Avenue and Crestmount Road in the Jessup...
DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center
Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday. Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center. Police have released surveillance images...
DC mayor echoes police chief in concern over gun cases involving youth
There’s been a 52% increase in the number of juveniles shot in D.C. so far this year compared to the same period last year. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is doing all that it can to reduce the number of shootings; and while she said some progress is being made, she also expressed great concern about the gun violence and younger ages of teens involved.
Father of missing children ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Catherine Hoggle dismissal date nears
With a Dec. 1 deadline three weeks away, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle is “cautiously optimistic” a Montgomery County judge will, after eight years, determine the children’s mother Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial. Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to...
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.
A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
Woman shot during I-270 road rage incident in Frederick Co.
A woman was shot in the leg after another driver fired at her vehicle Sunday night during an apparent road rage incident in Frederick County, Maryland. Maryland State Police said the woman was driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 270, south of Md. 80, when another driver drove behind her and began flashing the vehicle’s high beams.
