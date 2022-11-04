Read full article on original website
Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC?
An appendectomy is keeping NBC's Steve Letarte off the air for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The post Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR world reacts as Chase Elliott’s championship bid hits wall
Chase Elliott’s pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship ended in unexpected fashion Sunday. Elliott found himself in great shape for a restart on Lap 200 of the 312-lap event. He restarted fifth, the highest position of any of the four championship contenders. But on the restart, Elliott dove low on the track and made contact with fellow championship contender Ross Chastain. The bump sent Elliott spinning into the inside wall at Phoenix Raceway.
Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner Of Joe Gibbs Racing, Passes Away Hours After His Son Ty Gibbs Wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Powerhouse NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing announced this morning that team co-owner Coy Gibbs passed away in his sleep last night. Coy is the son of legendary NFL coach Joe Gibbs, and the father of Ty Gibbs, who just hours before his dad’s passing won the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season and took home his first NASCAR championship.
NASCAR Mailbag: Should Hendrick Motorsports Let Petty GMS Have the ‘48’ for Jimmie Johnson?
Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Chevy are synonymous, but that doesn't mean he'll drive with his old number next season. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Should Hendrick Motorsports Let Petty GMS Have the ‘48’ for Jimmie Johnson? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night
A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday
What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS.
Ty Gibbs Is Not Exactly Mr. Popular in NASCAR Xfinity Paddock
Ty Gibbs is one of the 4 drivers who will race for the NASCAR Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix. On the final of a third overtime attempt last week in a race at Martinsville, Gibbs was running second on the final lap before he punted leader Brandon Jones out of the way to take over the top spot.
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship; top moments
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs came to a close Sunday with Joey Logano topping Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Logano was the first of four drivers to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, winning the first race of...
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to claim NASCAR Cup Series title
Joey Logano regained the race lead with 29 laps to go and drove away to an extraordinary double, winning the
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
Starting Lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
Check out the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway as four drivers race for a title in the season's final event.
Favored Elliott, Logano, Chastain, Bell rev up for NASCAR's Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott is favored to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and edge fellow Championship 4 drivers Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell for the Cup Series title Sunday in Avondale, Ariz.
Controversial driver Ty Gibbs takes from Xfinity Series championship
Ty Gibbs, who entered the Championship Four in a controversial fashion, won the NASCAR Xfinity Championship with a first-place finish at Phoenix.
Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass
Ty Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night
