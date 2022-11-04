Read full article on original website
Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset
No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
Signing day 2022: Basketball recruits committing and key storylines
While the college basketball season tips off Monday, recruiting will get the headlines one final time before ceding to the action on the hardwood. The early signing period begins Wednesday and lasts until Nov. 16. In between those dates, the vast majority of committed prospects will sign their letters of intent and lock in their school of choice moving forward.
Georgetown snaps 21-game losing streak with OT win vs. Coppin State
On Nov. 27, 1972, John Thompson Jr. made his coaching debut at Georgetown, where he led the program to the 1984 national title and turned the Hoyas into a college basketball powerhouse. On Tuesday, nearly 50 years after Thompson's reign began, Georgetown snapped a 21-game losing streak. Prior to Georgetown's...
Opening day takeaways: Is South Carolina even better and is there a new favorite in the ACC?
South Carolina got its NCAA title rings, and the Gamecocks and 16 other top 25 teams got their feet wet as the 2022-23 women's basketball season opened Monday. Only one top 25 team lost: No. 21 Creighton, the Cinderella of the 2022 women's NCAA tournament, beat No. 23 South Dakota State.
No. 1 basketball recruit Juju Watkins puts game before fame
CAMPUS IS BUZZING when Alicia Komaki blows her whistle for the first time of the 2022-23 Sierra Canyon girls basketball season. It's Oct. 31, and outside the gym, students dressed in Halloween costumes accessorized with high-end sneakers and designer backpacks and tote bags wait for their parents to pick them up from the private school in Chatsworth, California. A line of luxury cars -- Range Rovers, Teslas, BMWs -- wraps around the gated parking lot as a security guard motions the traffic to stop and go. One after another, students, eyes glued to their iPhones, ride away from the school that charges more than $40,000 per year in upper-school tuition and claims students and parents with last names like Kardashian and James.
College football Week 11 betting trends: Why TCU might have an edge over Texas
Week 11 of the 2022 college football season features plenty of AP Top 25 action and a few games with major College Football Playoff implications. Heisman sleeper candidate Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies is a battle of Top 25 Pac-12 contenders and Ole Miss and Alabama duke it out in Oxford as Lane Kiffin's squad attempts to make a statement over Nick Saban. However, one of the most intriguing games on Saturday night is in the Big 12 as Max Duggan and TCU Horned Frogs look to upset Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns as 7-point underdogs.
NBA Conference Glance
Dallas at Orlando, 5:30 p.m. Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New Orleans...
Heisman Watch 2022: Leading contenders, current odds
The Heisman race has shaken up after all the Week 10 madness. ) and Bryce Young (Alabama) down, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has reclaimed the top spot as the Heisman Trophy favorite. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye ascended two spots following another stellar performance where he had 367 total...
BKC Glance
Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m. Penn St.-York at UMBC, 7 p.m. Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m. Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m. Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m. Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m. NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m. AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE. ------ Tuesday's Games. Oregon St. 73,...
Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I've been here,” Pacers coach Rick...
2022-23 NBA Awards Watch: Who are the early leaders for MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year?
Entering the season, the Nets were considered a shoe-in to make the playoffs. The were -2000 to make the playoffs at Draft Kings and +1000 to miss the playoffs. The Knicks on the other hand were +180 to make the playoffs and -225 to miss the playoffs. Times have started...
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
MIAMI -- — Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game. Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland. The Blazers trailed for most...
Women's Top 25 Fared
No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) did not play Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Friday. No. 2 Stanford (1-0) vs. CS Northridge. Next: at Pacific, Friday. No. 3 Texas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday. No. 4 Iowa (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Thursday. No. 5 Tennessee...
Simmons returns to lineup, plays 16 minutes in Nets' loss
DALLAS -- Ben Simmons returned to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup Monday night, playing 16 minutes in a 96-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks after missing four games because of left knee soreness. The Nets upgraded Simmons from questionable to available earlier in the day, and Simmons told reporters at the...
Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently chasing down career NHL goal No. 800. After starting the 2022-23 season at 780, he has scored eight goals thus far. Ovi is third on the all-time NHL goals list, behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, at No. 37 with 523 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise.
Predictions I got wrong: Bo Nix, Alabama O-line, TCU's surge
It's pretty easy to get a lot of the big-ticket predictions right in college football. For the most part, this year's best teams will be last year's best teams. You can craft a semi-reliable Heisman favorites list by simply writing down the names of the quarterbacks from those top teams. Throw in the fact that my preseason SP+ projections give me a decent cheat sheet for whom to proclaim overrated or underrated, and I feel I get a decent amount of things right from year to year.
No. 16 LSU 125, Bellarmine 50
BELLARMINE (0-1) Coatney 0-0 0-0 0, Merkle 1-2 1-2 3, Harrison 5-12 6-7 19, Johnson 1/3 0-0 2, Knies 2-11 0-2 4, Browning 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-6 3-6 5, Butler 1-4 0-0 2, Keelin 1-6 3-4 6, Reimbold 1-1 2-2 4, Stoklosa 0-2 0-0 0, Trice 1-5 1-2 3, Totals 15-57 16-25 50.
Georgia near sweep for AP No. 1; Alabama, Clemson tumble after losses
Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling. on Saturday, receiving 62 of 63 first-place votes...
Sources: Bruins have limited options with under-contract Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have limited options with Mitchell Miller, the defenseman they signed Friday and cut ties with two days later in the wake of public outcry. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, to an entry-level contract with the intention of sending him to AHL Providence. He remains under contract with the team and is technically still a member of Providence.
NBA confirms missed foul call on Klay Thompson in Warriors' win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA's Last Two Minute report confirmed a missed foul call on Klay Thompson as time expired in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, announcing that Thompson did make contact with Kevin Huerter's arm, which affected his jump-shot attempt, on his 3-point attempt that could have tied the score.
