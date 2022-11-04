Read full article on original website
Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide
On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
How much are 500 Apex Packs in Apex Legends?
Heirlooms are some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends. These extremely rare cosmetics can’t be purchased outright, however. Instead, they can only be purchased with Heirloom Shards, which in turn can only be obtained in Apex Packs, the game’s version of loot boxes. Heirloom Shards normally have less than a one percent chance of dropping, according to the official Apex FAQ page.
These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta
Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
Pokémon series’ first flamingo Pokémon appears in leaked screenshots of Scarlet and Violet
According to new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, a Pokémon that calls the Paldea region home appears to take the shape of an animal that has never been used as a basis to create a Pokémon before. New in-game screenshots of a player’s journey through Paldea have...
Don’t skip these Candyworks items: The most valuable rewards and skins in Dota 2’s Diretide event
During Dota 2’s Diretide event, players will be able to earn Candies in various game modes and spend them in the Candyworks Store. When players first make their way to the store, they’ll be greeted with three offerings. The first three items in the Candyworks shop aren’t guaranteed...
What does 322 mean in Dota 2?
Like most multiplayer games, Dota 2 also has its lingo. From its competitive scene to basic gameplay elements, players use various abbreviations to describe certain situations—and “322” is one of them. 322 means throwing a match with questionable decisions and plays in Dota 2. Whenever a player...
Thunder Awaken parts ways with record-breaking Dota 2 roster ahead of next big move
Two parts of the biggest offseason rumor in Dota 2 have now come true as Thunder Awaken announces the departure of its entire record-breaking roster. After the confirmed departure of both DarkMago and Sacred, who were confirmed to be joining up with beastcoast after the other top-South American roster broke up its own historical roster, TA was left with just three players from its The International 2022 lineup.
Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)
As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.
Where to get the Frozen Flame in God of War: Ragnarök
Kratos is back, wielding his Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, tearing off heads, and battling gods. The God of War has returned with Ragnarök looming over the entirety of Asgard. The developers, Santa Monica Studios, have provided fans with another gem. There’s a neverending stream of possibilities...
Who is Ghost in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty has given FPS fans some of the best characters in gaming history. Modern Warfare has blessed us with Captain Price and Soap Mactavish, two of the coolest characters in any title. And Viktor Resnov was so impactful among fans in the World at War/Black Ops storyline that they brought him into multiple games set decades apart.
NRG kicks off ‘VALORANT roster reveal week’ with returning coach
With only a few final pieces left to fall in what’s been a very exciting VALORANT offseason, one of the partnered teams competing in the VCT Americas league next year is ready to announce its roster. But it seems like the org will be taking its sweet time in doing so.
An infamous tank item is getting nerfed again ahead of League’s 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason will be exciting, to say the least. Not only do we have new items like Jak’Sho, a new tank item that will have an HP-draining aura, but we are also seeing items like Rod of Ages making a return. To avoid large-scale bugs and the incredibly broken items going live, Riot Games is preemptively balancing items, including Heartsteel.
Will there be a new Call of Duty in 2023?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hot off the shelves and the developers are already in the workshop figuring out how they can add to the franchise in 2023. The series notoriously releases new titles almost every year, and next year will be no exception; plans have already been made and the wheels are in motion for the CoD franchise to expand again via a $70 USD release.
Gimmighoul and new lore revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet crossover with Pokémon Go
After two days of acting as Pokémon Go’s version of a cryptid, Gimmighoul has officially been revealed as the newest Pokémon players will encounter on their journeys through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, kind of like Meltan, this new Pokémon has some interlinked gameplay with Pokémon Go that will allow players to catch different forms.
Can Guzzlord be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
With the new Greedy Gluttons event, Niantic is taking a moment to celebrate the hungriest species and the biggest mouths in all of Pokémon Go. And perhaps the biggest among them belongs to Guzzlord, an Ultra Beast from Generation VII. Originally spotted in the Alola region, this Dark and...
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
Take-Two is confident jumbo GTA 6 leak won’t actually impact game’s development
Rockstar had possibly one of the worst leaks in gaming history earlier this year, with largely unfinished elements of their upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title thrust out into the world. This debacle left Rockstar in a legal battle with a 17-year-old alleged hacker, who showcased the game for all...
Guzzlord and Team Go Rocket are about to take over Pokémon Go
Disaster is upon us with Guzzlord entering the world of Pokémon Go from Ultra Space in the Greedy Gluttons event. And that isn’t all because Team Go Rocket won’t let players rest, with new Shadow Pokémon entering the fray during a new Rocket Takeover too. From...
Best Red Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War
Deliver a vicious attack or dig through the graveyard. Red plays the role of a utility color in The Brothers’ War Draft and Sealed, with plenty of solid glue cards that will tie the various archetypes together. Traditionally, Red is an aggressive color that prioritizes high-power Creatures, damage-based effects,...
