Hilarious Video About Reality of Returning to the Office After Vacation Is Priceless

This is just all too real!

Nothing is sweeter than using your PTO and stepping away from the daily grind. Of course, doing so has its downsides. We don't mean the actual time off itself- that rules. We mean the whiplash once you step back into the office.

TikTok comedian @bryguyferreira often makes videos joking about his day-to-day life in the office. His relatable video about the first day back to work after a vacation is all too real.

LOL! This hits home for anybody who's had to work a 9 to 5 office job. You're worn out, you don't want to be there, you wish you were still on vacation- and now you've got a mountain of extra work to carve your way through. Ain't no way around it- it sucks!

This way-too-real video resonated with other office workers, who shared how they handle things at work after a vacation. "Has also forgotten all passwords and how to do half of the work," admitted @itsnickclette365. LOL, it's so true- it's amazing how fast we push stuff out of our heads when we're not thinking about it every day. "How do I use my mouse?" joked @nikkigugler.

Many have their go-to phrases for their brief readjustment period as well. "Automatic reply states “Back from PTO, digging out of the mountain of emails, all responses will be delayed"," shared @cee_cee72- honestly, smart. "'Sorry, I'm still catching up from being off' is my favorite line," recommended @chrissylb01. And sometimes, people just say "eff it" to some of their less important emails: "I come back and just delete emails I don’t wanna deal with. "Oh sorry I just got back, I never got that email"," one user admitted.

Bryan's sense of humor is pretty priceless here. No matter who you are or what your job is, most of us can agree- the first day back to work from PTO is a tough time!

