ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Regardless of your political leanings, our democracy needs you to vote

Our View: Fulfilling your civic duty is a critical part of how we preserve this beautiful and fragile democracy. It wasn't so long ago that many Americans were shut out of the democratic process. USA TODAY. Standing around ballot boxes armed with weapons is not how we protect democracy. Voting,...
GEORGIA STATE
Marconews.com

Affirmative action critics paint Asian Americans as the ‘model minority.’ Why that's false.

The cases before the Supreme Court argue race-conscious admissions penalize Asian American students. Asian Americans are an especially diverse demographic group with wide-ranging educational experiences and outcomes. Advocates say many Asian American applicants benefit from affirmative action. Asian Americans are widely stereotyped as studious, smart and hard-working. As minorities who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marconews.com

Is Christianity fading away? Teens' thoughts about Jesus give us hope and a challenge.

Barna has tracked the state of Christianity for nearly four decades. If Christianity were traded on the stock market, shareholders would have been watching a downward trend. Although the trajectory of the church in the United States continues to be concerning and is in need of urgent interventions, recent rumors of the demise of Christianity could be greatly exaggerated.
The Associated Press

Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation’s highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The room was adorned with two crosses and a wooden plaque inscribed with a line from Ephesians: “I am God’s masterpiece.” Smith claims Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values. Though Smith hasn’t yet expanded to her services to include wedding websites with her company, 303 Creative, she said she’s dreamed about doing so since she was a child. “Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech,” said Smith, who identifies as evangelical non-denominational. “Forcing me to communicate, celebrate and create for messages that go against my deeply held beliefs.”
LITTLETON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy