Lancaster County, NE

Road Rage Incident In West Lincoln Leads To Arrest

Lincoln Police arrested a 27 year old man late Monday afternoon after they say he pulled a gun on a 19 year old man during a road rage incident. A 19 year old man told police another driver became upset after believing he was cutoff in traffic near I-80 and the Highway 6 interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers

Lincoln Police took four teens into custody early Tuesday morning after they were found in a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 19 year old woman called police Monday night to say her KIA Sorento was taken from a Wesleyan parking lot near 54th and Madison. The vehicle was...
LINCOLN, NE
Saturday incident leads to arrest of man, woman

A 32-year-old Fremont woman and a 65-year-old Fremont man were arrested Saturday morning on various charges following the report of a possible physical domestic assault. Police arrived at 6:51 a.m. and determined the complaint to be valid. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Megan C. Gilbreth for being under the influence of drugs, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
FREMONT, NE
Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested

BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
WYMORE, NE
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Safety Myles Farmer Arrested for DUI, Suspended

Nebraska safety Myles Famer was arrested by Lincoln police over the weekend for driving under the influence. LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer says around 12:30 a.m. Sunday Farmer was stopped by an LPD officer at 10 and P Street for failing to use a turn signal. LPD says the officer observed...
LINCOLN, NE
Fremont man arrested following assault

Fremont police were dispatched at 10:59 Sunday morning to the 700 block of West 11th Street on a report of an assault in progress. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael P. Riggs, 32, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation and violation of a harassment order.
FREMONT, NE
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE
Missing $77,500 ring found in victim’s car, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 4-carat diamond ring that was reported stolen on Wednesday from the Costco food court was found in the woman’s vehicle, Lincoln Police say. The woman initially reported that the ring, which was said to be inside her Louis Vuitton wallet, was stolen after she accidentally left her wallet in the food court, police say.
LINCOLN, NE
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE

