Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
The Best Boise Destinations For The Holidays
The holidays are right around the corner and the excitement of welcoming family in from out of town is flowing throughout the Treasure Valley. While we might not exactly be excited at the thought of an influx of people coming into Idaho, for the sake of the holidays, we'll allow it!
Some of These Competitive Boise Open Houses Did Not Disappoint
As my wife and I became familiar with Boise/Treasure Valley we found ourselves going to some open houses on Saturday and Sunday. Based on our experiences living here since the first weekend of September, we like the Historic Hyde Park area and Garden City. This weekend we spread our wings...
It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays
It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm. Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza...
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
Great Christmas Gift Idea as ‘Frozen’ Comes to Boise
Christmas will be here before you know it, and it is time to start thinking about Christmas ideas for your significant other, or perhaps your children. While toys are nice for the kids, and jewelry, clothes, and money are nice for your partner, there are always other more creative options that may surprise them if you choose to go this route. Taking your children and partner to see a musical or play is a nice gift, and there is one coming to Boise that many families will be wanting to see, which will make for a great Christmas gift for all ages.
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 171-Unit Selway Apartment Community Located in Meridian Submarket of Boise, Idaho
BOISE, ID - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Selway Apartments in Meridian, Idaho. The firm purchased the property. The sale of Selway Apartments represents the firm's ninth disposition of 2022. "Selway was right down the fairway for Hamilton Zanze. Its size, vintage, and...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
The Best Sweet Potato Pie in Idaho is at Walmart
I don't always eat pie baked by a legendary R&B diva, but when I do, it's Patti LaBelle's. 2015 was a banner year for Patti and my family. Her dreamy sweet potato pies had moved into Walmart's bakery at the same time my family and I had moved into our home in Star.
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Where to Get the Best Breakfasts in Boise
Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Downtown Boise Studio Has Some Great Views For $500k
Earlier this week I posted about a home in California that was only 480 ft.² zero bedrooms and one bathroom and is listed for just under $1 million. Talk about an outrageous price tag once you see the pictures. Now let’s compare that to what I have found in...
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
This Boise Drive-Thru Is Causing Late Night Traffic Problems
What is going on Broadway Avenue late at night and why is there a traffic jam? It makes no sense--and we're trying to get to the bottom of it. If you aren't driving around late at night--especially up and down Boise's Broadway Avenue, near Boise State's campus, you may have no idea that this issue is even going on. What night owls are experiencing, however, is total chaos on Broadway once the sun is down--and it's stemming from ONE fast food restaurant.
12 Great Seasonal Jobs to Get You Through the Holiday Season
When you can afford them, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. But when you're broke as a joke? Not so much, friend. Listen, we've been there. Actually, some of us on staff are there right now, wondering why we didn't #MarryRich. Before we begin to factor...
