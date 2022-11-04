Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin Chronicle
Austim Film Festival Review: The 'Vous
Good barbecue is all about time. Legacy spots with decades spent perfecting their craft. Oftentimes long lines just to procure the goods. Certainly no meal filled with smoked meats was ever consumed in a hurry. Even the cooking method has a time-based mantra: “low and slow.”. In their documentary...
Austin Chronicle
Five Celebrations of the Cinematic Diaspora at the Austin Jewish Film Festival
From dissections of comedy to the complexities of history. L'chaim! It's time to celebrate the return of the Austin Jewish Film Festival, and what more suitable way than with the huzzah that Tevye gave in Fiddler on the Roof - the groundbreaking movie musical that is subject of one of this year's selections.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’
It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
kut.org
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
thedailytexan.com
What is going on with the Scientology building on Guadalupe?
For years, businesses have come and gone from The Drag. From food establishments to student housing, change is no surprise. But for many current students, there is one constant: the boarded up Church of Scientology. Large pieces of wood cloak the exterior of the building, which takes up the entire...
KVUE
Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
Austin student awarded for getting young people out to vote
Polling numbers from past elections show younger voters do not make up the majority of people casting their ballots. One Austin native is trying to change that.
Circuit of the Americas transforms into holiday wonderland
Circuit of the Americas, a premier sports and entertainment destination, is gearing up to host The Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru holiday spectacular.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
University of Texas students seek ban on Kanye West's music at sporting events
Some students called the university's earlier refusal to drop the 'Eyes of Texas' a double standard.
This Texas Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors.
KENS 5
Mr. Gambolini was surrendered by his owner at 15 years old | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Say hello to Mr. Gambolini, a 15-year-old feline who was surrendered...
Hill Country Galleria and The City of Bee Cave to debut outdoor ice skating rink
BEE CAVE, Texas — The holiday season is here and Hill Country Galleria is debuting an ice rink for the winter. Hill Country Galleria is collaborating with the City of Bee Cave and will host a grand opening for the rink on Nov. 5. Austinites can expect music, figure...
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
telecompetitor.com
Jury Hits Astound/Grande With $47M Fine for Copyright Infringement
A jury in Austin, Texas said that Grande Communications must pay $46.7 million in damages to several recording companies for copyright infringements made by Grande customers. The recording companies include Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Records and others. Grande is a unit of Astound Broadband. According to the...
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
