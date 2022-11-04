ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Austim Film Festival Review: The 'Vous

Good barbecue is all about time. Legacy spots with decades spent perfecting their craft. Oftentimes long lines just to procure the goods. Certainly no meal filled with smoked meats was ever consumed in a hurry. Even the cooking method has a time-based mantra: “low and slow.”. In their documentary...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Five Celebrations of the Cinematic Diaspora at the Austin Jewish Film Festival

From dissections of comedy to the complexities of history. L'chaim! It's time to celebrate the return of the Austin Jewish Film Festival, and what more suitable way than with the huzzah that Tevye gave in Fiddler on the Roof - the groundbreaking movie musical that is subject of one of this year's selections.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’

It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
SMITHVILLE, TX
kut.org

Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color

People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

What is going on with the Scientology building on Guadalupe?

For years, businesses have come and gone from The Drag. From food establishments to student housing, change is no surprise. But for many current students, there is one constant: the boarded up Church of Scientology. Large pieces of wood cloak the exterior of the building, which takes up the entire...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer

Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
SAN MARCOS, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
telecompetitor.com

Jury Hits Astound/Grande With $47M Fine for Copyright Infringement

A jury in Austin, Texas said that Grande Communications must pay $46.7 million in damages to several recording companies for copyright infringements made by Grande customers. The recording companies include Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Records and others. Grande is a unit of Astound Broadband. According to the...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy