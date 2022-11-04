Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do your hands and wrists hurt after a long day at your keyboard? It's time to change things up, and Keychron's Q8 Alice-style ergonomic keyboard could be just what you need. The ergonomic layout takes a minute for your fingers to get up to speed with, but when they do, you're rewarded with a faster and more comfortable typing experience, and that's well worth the outlay for this well-built, high-quality mechanical keyboard.

1 DAY AGO