Video: Man torches restaurant
Credit: New York City Fire Department via Storyful
NEW YORK (WJW) — A man was charged for allegedly setting fire to an outdoor dining area in Queens on October 18, the New York Fire Department said. It was all caught on camera.
The suspect, identified as Oscar Vidal by authorities, was arrested on November 1 and charged with four counts of arson, criminal mischief, intent to damage property, as well as reckless endangerment, according to the FDNY.
FDNY posted the video to their Facebook page showing the suspect approaching Leo’s Restaurant and Sports Bar on Roosevelt Avenue and setting the fire, which spread to two nearby vehicles and a commercial food establishment, fire officials said.
Thankfully the fire didn't spread to the indoor dining room, according to restaurant's Instagram .
