studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists Find New Pain-Suppression Center in the Brain
Scientists identified a group of neurons in mice that blunt pain by dampening the activity of multiple pain-processing regions of the brain. The neurons could be promising targets for new non-addictive therapies for chronic pain. More than 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, and many are prescribed opioid medications...
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex rather than being confined to certain areas thought to affect social behavior and language. That's according to a new study -- lasting more than a decade and led by...
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as “long COVID”. Some people with long COVID complain of “brain fog”, which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There’s also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
Schizophrenia: Scientists may have finally solved a 70-year riddle
Scientists from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development claim that they've solved a 70-year-old-riddle about schizophrenia. Challenged the scientists over decades, they revealed the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia, the often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis. . The study's findings were published...
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
Scientists Spliced Human Brain Tissue Into The Brains of Baby Rats
Self-organizing lumps of human brain tissue grown in the laboratory have been successfully transplanted into the nervous systems of newborn rats in a step towards finding new ways to treat neuropsychiatric disorders. The 3D organoids, developed from stem cells to resemble a simplified model of the human cortex, connected and integrated with the surrounding tissue in each rat's cortex to form a functional part of the rodent's own brain, displaying activity related to sensory perception. This, according to a team of researchers led by neuroscientist Sergiu Pașca of Stanford University, overcomes the limitations of dish-grown organoids, and gives us a new platform...
MedicalXpress
Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases
People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
MedicalXpress
Transient global amnesia: New MRI machine reveals more detail
More than 300 Norwegians experience temporary memory loss each year, but the cause has until now been difficult to discern with brain scans. A super magnet costing EUR 9.4 million gives hope that more people might be able to find out why they suddenly forgot everything. It's easy to imagine...
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
Medical News Today
Brain surgery: What to expect
Brain surgery refers to any operation on the brain. It is almost always a major surgery due to the brain’s delicate and highly complex structure. There are several types of brain surgery. Recovery depends on the type of brain surgery, but it may be a slow process. Craniotomy is...
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough
Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
MedicalXpress
Mapping the communications hub of the brain
The thalamus acts as central communications hub for the brain, relaying information from the senses and other brain parts. Despite its importance, however, it is far from being fully understood. Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics in Tübingen have now explored the correlations of the thalamus with...
BBC
University of Bath scientist wins funding for new Alzheimer's test
A neuroscientist has been given £92,747 to develop a test for Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the University of Bath. Dr George Stothart's technique, called Fastball EEG, involves measuring brain waves while flashing images on a computer screen for two minutes. When a person remembers an image they have...
