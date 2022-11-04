ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race

Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Supervisors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
Atherton councilman says state gave town an 'F' for housing element draft

The council included multifamily housing overlays in an earlier version of Atherton's draft housing element, which must plan for 348 additional units under the state's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a jump from the 93 units it was assigned the previous cycle. The council scrapped those multifamily housing plans in July following complaints from residents about a shift away from life as a single-family home community.
Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
Instead of retiring, Teresa's Antiques owner pivots to give 100% to charity

Teresa Beltramo has run an antique shop for more than five decades, and now she's taking the next step — giving every dollar she brings in to charity. Menlo Park's Teresa's Antiques is located on Santa Cruz Avenue, the same location of her very first shop in the 1970s. Back then it was called Ambiance Antiques, and the shop moved to the San Francisco Design District. Beltramo left the antique business to care for her husband, John Beltramo, and returned after his death to open the downtown shop that exists today.
