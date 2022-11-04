Read full article on original website
Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller takes big early lead in race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors
The first round of election results shows Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller with a sizable lead in the race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 against San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan. As of 11 p.m., Mueller had 16,832 votes, or 64.2% to Parmer-Lohan's...
'High school sweethearts' killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twin daughters
Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon grew up in Palo Alto and lived in San Carlos. The local community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car collision. The couple, who met in middle school, were "high school sweethearts," said...
Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race
Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Supervisors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
San Mateo County supervisors discuss options for sheriff's oversight committee
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support oversight of the sheriff's office. Supervisors asked staff and an ad hoc committee to return to the board with a proposal that would involve an inspector general and a board. It was the first time the board discussed sheriff oversight publicly.
Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4
In early results released Tuesday night, incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash is leading the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. The district includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real. Nash has received 756 votes, or 59.8%, to Ohtaki's 509...
Men steal $40K worth of Burberry bags from Stanford Shopping Center
Five men who entered a Burberry store at Stanford Shopping Center allegedly threatened employees and stole an estimated $40,000 worth of handbags on Saturday, Palo Alto police said. Police received a call on Nov. 5 at about 6:58 p.m. regarding an in-progress shoplift at Burberry at the shopping center, which...
Atherton councilman says state gave town an 'F' for housing element draft
The council included multifamily housing overlays in an earlier version of Atherton's draft housing element, which must plan for 348 additional units under the state's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a jump from the 93 units it was assigned the previous cycle. The council scrapped those multifamily housing plans in July following complaints from residents about a shift away from life as a single-family home community.
Window smashed, jewelry stolen in Atherton home burglary
Someone stole jewelry from an Atherton home on Friday, Nov. 4, night, according to police. At around 8:54 p.m. someone smashed a rear window at a home on the first block of Knoll Vista, the Atherton Police said in a Nov. 5 press release. Police are investigating the burglary, but...
Incumbents DeGolia and Widmer, along with Miles Holland, pull ahead in Atherton City Council race
Incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland, are leading a four-way race for the three seats on the Atherton City Council on election night, as of 10 p.m. Mayor DeGolia is the top vote-getter so far with 31.7% or 1,130 votes. Vice...
As election heats up, Measure V signs are reported stolen in Menlo Park
Signs for and against Measure V are reportedly being stolen from front yards across Menlo Park. Mayor Betsy Nash said that both her No on V sign and her sign for her own City Council campaign were stolen from her yard, as well as other surrounding homes. She added that this type of thing happens every campaign season.
Hasko, Taylor and Hughes leading in Portola Valley Town Council race
Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, along with Mayor Craig Hughes, are leading the race for the three seats on the Portola Valley Town Council, early election night results show. Hasko is leading with 1,089 votes, or 29.4%. Taylor has 819 votes, or 22.1% and Hughes has 667 votes,...
Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in early election results
Early election results released just after the polls closed Tuesday evening show Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is not on track to pass. As of 11 p.m. on election night, No on V is leading with 3,497 votes, or 60.35% to Yes on V's 2,298 votes, or 39.65%.
Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway
Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported...
Guest opinion: Can't we just agree to disagree respectfully in Menlo Park?
What happens when a group of civic-minded women in Menlo Park begin to speak up, engage one another in conversation, work together on shared causes, and claim leadership roles in the city? What happens, especially, when these women have a different viewpoint than an established group of politicos?. Our society...
Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown
Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes, Atherton police say
Forensic specialists didn't find any human remains in a mysterious car found buried in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, but they are continuing to analyze parts of the vehicle for DNA to see if there is a connection to any other crimes, police said in a Nov. 3 press release.
Menlo Park's Willow Village nears finish line as Planning Commission reviews EIR
The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the final environmental impact report (EIR) for Meta's Willow Village on Oct. 24, where residents spoke strongly in favor of the huge development. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet offices and 1,730 homes. Meta, formerly known as...
Mullin appears headed for Congress to replace retiring Jackie Speier
California Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin appears to be headed to Congress, holding a sizable lead in the initial results of Tuesday's election to replace long-time Democratic stalwart Jackie Speier in her District 15 seat representing the Peninsula and parts of San Francisco. Mullin had nearly 58 percent of...
Instead of retiring, Teresa's Antiques owner pivots to give 100% to charity
Teresa Beltramo has run an antique shop for more than five decades, and now she's taking the next step — giving every dollar she brings in to charity. Menlo Park's Teresa's Antiques is located on Santa Cruz Avenue, the same location of her very first shop in the 1970s. Back then it was called Ambiance Antiques, and the shop moved to the San Francisco Design District. Beltramo left the antique business to care for her husband, John Beltramo, and returned after his death to open the downtown shop that exists today.
With PAC backing three for office, spending is low by Portola Valley Town Council candidates
With less than a week until Election Day and a political action committee contributing the most to support candidates for Portola Valley Town Council — through lawn signs, postcards and mailers — candidates aren't spending or raising much individually, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.
