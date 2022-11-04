ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons tested in NJ (Opinion)

For you it was just a Saturday in November. For hundreds of people at the Meadowlands, it was the new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon test flight day. Yes, they do that sort of thing with brand-new balloons. In a huge wide open space with a gentle breeze, balloon handlers walked the new additions through a maze of cones the width of a New York City street to make sure everyone was well-trained.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
BERLIN, NJ
