Texas State

KVIA

El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates

EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

El Paso City Council District 5 candidates

EL PASO, Texas -- Three candidates are vying for El Paso City Council District 5 in Tuesday's election. Incumbent Representative Isabel Salcido, who has served on council since 2018, is facing two candidates new to politics, podcaster Richard Genera and retired federal law enforcement officer Felix Munoz. The incumbent Isabel...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Live Election Blog

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District. 7:00 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioners - Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is ahead at 57.49% of the vote, with Blanca Trout at 42.51% of the vote. Both are Canutillo ISD trustees looking to replace first-term incumbent Carl Robinson. Precinct 4 represents West and Northeast El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

"Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

3 City Council races headed to runoff; Salcido re-elected

Three of four El Paso City Council races appear to be headed to a runoff, with only District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido likely to win her seat outright Tuesday, the latest numbers show. Salcido has garnered 65% of the votes as of 9:40 p.m. to keep her seat...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road rage shooting on Mesa; El Paso police search for leads

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police say they are looking for two male occupants of a sports car after a road rage shooting at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday in the upper valley. Police say the driver of an SUV was fired upon after cutting off the sports car while making a U-turn.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

One person dead after being ejected on I-10 West at Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police said one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of I-10 early Tuesday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on I-10 West at Piedras. Special Traffic Investigators said one person was ejected from their car and died on...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian killed after he was hit while walking on roadway

UPDATE -- El Paso Police have identified the pedestrian that died Sunday morning after he was struck while walking on a Northeast El Paso roadway. Investigators say 38- year-old Eddie Santana was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Chevy Equinox, which was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr.
EL PASO, TX

