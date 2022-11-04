Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke loses race to Governor Greg Abbott, ends election day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke will end his Election Day in El Paso Tuesday. The O'Rourke campaign will be hosting an Election Night watch party at 6:30 p.m. at the Epic Railyard Event Center in south-central. O'Rourke also visited several polling sites throughout...
KVIA
El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates
EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
KVIA
El Paso City Council District 5 candidates
EL PASO, Texas -- Three candidates are vying for El Paso City Council District 5 in Tuesday's election. Incumbent Representative Isabel Salcido, who has served on council since 2018, is facing two candidates new to politics, podcaster Richard Genera and retired federal law enforcement officer Felix Munoz. The incumbent Isabel...
KVIA
ABC-7 Live Election Blog
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District. 7:00 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioners - Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is ahead at 57.49% of the vote, with Blanca Trout at 42.51% of the vote. Both are Canutillo ISD trustees looking to replace first-term incumbent Carl Robinson. Precinct 4 represents West and Northeast El Paso.
KVIA
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
"Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
KVIA
3 City Council races headed to runoff; Salcido re-elected
Three of four El Paso City Council races appear to be headed to a runoff, with only District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido likely to win her seat outright Tuesday, the latest numbers show. Salcido has garnered 65% of the votes as of 9:40 p.m. to keep her seat...
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home; CBP says 2 undocumented immigrants involved
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. According to U.S. Border Patrol at the scene, two people involved in the crash were undocumented immigrants. First...
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
KVIA
Farmers Dairies evacuations underway due to ammonia leak in lower valley
EL PASO, Texas -- An ammonia leak at North Loop and Hawkins is prompting the evacuation of nearby homes. The El Paso Fire Department responded to the hazardous condition at Farmers Dairies on 7321 North Loop. According to El Paso fire, the El Paso Community Valle Verde Campus has a...
KVIA
Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters receives ‘suspicious’ mail containing white powder
An envelope containing “suspicious white powder” was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona. A staffer at Kari Lake‘s campaign headquarters in Phoenix opened an envelope that contained white power, a campaign spokesman told CNN. “It was one of two...
KVIA
Road rage shooting on Mesa; El Paso police search for leads
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police say they are looking for two male occupants of a sports car after a road rage shooting at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday in the upper valley. Police say the driver of an SUV was fired upon after cutting off the sports car while making a U-turn.
KVIA
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in deadly I-10 east hit and run involving bicyclist
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an anonymous tip in a hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. The crash happened Sunday at 3:30 am on I-10 east near the Dallas exit. Saenz was charged with accident involving death and booked on a $10,000...
KVIA
Changing the game: How NMSU is carving a path off the field for women
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- We're used to a football team running routes on the field, but NMSU is carving a whole new path off of it. There are 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, otherwise known as FBS schools, in the country, and just four have females as equipment directors, including NMSU.
KVIA
Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Chef featured in new HBO Max cooking competition show, The Big Brunch
El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso Chef's involvement in the community has landed him a spot on the new HBO MAX cooking competition series, The Big Brunch. “It's just amazing,” said Chef Roman Wilcox, Co-owner of One Grub Community. “I'm really humbled and honored. It's kind of still processing.”
KVIA
One person dead after being ejected on I-10 West at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police said one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of I-10 early Tuesday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on I-10 West at Piedras. Special Traffic Investigators said one person was ejected from their car and died on...
KVIA
Pedestrian killed after he was hit while walking on roadway
UPDATE -- El Paso Police have identified the pedestrian that died Sunday morning after he was struck while walking on a Northeast El Paso roadway. Investigators say 38- year-old Eddie Santana was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Chevy Equinox, which was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr.
KVIA
Family and friends mourn loss of three teenagers killed in weekend crash
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- A makeshift memorial was created at the intersection where two separate crashes happened over the weekend, resulting in the death of three teenagers and injuring multiple others. New Mexico State Police say a 16-year-old driver ran a stop sign while driving on Steve drive and hit...
Comments / 0