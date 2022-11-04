Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
Tennessee makes list of top contenders for five-star edge rusher
A highly ranked Tennessee target who recently visited the Vols for the second time since June included them on his list of favorites Tuesday morning. Five-star Class of 2024 edge rusher Eddrick Houston of Buford (Ga.) High School announced his top 10 college choices in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that Tennessee is one of four SEC schools he's strongly considering.
JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant that his football program carries one of the few logos in this sport that are truly national in appeal. If his nationally acclaimed recruiting classes aren't enough to prove that, having pulled five stars from the like of California all the way up to ...
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Explains Why He Taunted Fans vs. Tennessee
Vols fans pranked the Georgia quarterback before the massive Saturday matchup.
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
wvlt.tv
No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols. Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle. The Lady...
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie cheers Georgia for the way it 'absolutely shut down' Tennessee
One of the most-watched matchups of the latest college football Saturday was the battle for the unofficial title of “best team in the nation” between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols put up a fight, though their high-scoring offense was a bit stifled by the...
wvlt.tv
Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers are all geared up and ready to go for their first test of the regular season. The Lady Vols are playing No. 14 Ohio State, marking their first ranked matchup to open a season since 2009. Head coach Kellie Harper’s healthy...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ladd McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, shares what the latest Georgia win means
Ladd McConkey has been on both sides of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry, and now he’s enjoying what it’s like to be on the winning side this season. The Georgia wide receiver grew up a Tennessee fan, but that’s all changed in recent years. “This is definitely a special...
wvlt.tv
No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers opened the 2022-23 season with a 75-43 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech Monday evening inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came off the bench to shoot 5-10 from the field and 4-8 from range for a game-high 17 points for the Vols.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sounds off on unsung hero in Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.
Despite Loss Vols remain Top 5 in AP and Coaches Polls
The Tennessee Volunteers stayed in the top five of both polls this week following a road loss to No. 3/1/1 Georgia on Saturday. The Vols took the fifth spot in the Associated Press Top 25, while also ranking fifth in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. It marks the first...
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
wvlt.tv
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has reduced I-40 W to one lane, Roane County officials said Tuesday night. The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire. “Drivers should use extreme caution in the area...
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
wvlt.tv
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state. Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT.
wvlt.tv
Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
Comments / 0