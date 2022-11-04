Read full article on original website
AP calls 8th congressional district for Matt Cartwright
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has been reelected in Pennsylvania's 8th District, with the Associated Press calling the race at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, the incumbent Democrat was up with 51.2% of the vote over Republican Jim Bognet, who also lost to Cartwright in 2020. This is a developing...
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as ‘red wave’ fails to materialize – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, a breathtakingly close battle for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. On Wednesday, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats. But races stayed tight, and Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, dashing hopes for the sweeping gains they had promised, particularly in the House. Instead, they inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. “The RED WAVE did not happen,” defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas said in a tweet.
GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call
Republicans are fighting to retake the House while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races
