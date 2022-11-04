Jeff Duncan: UNO athletic director upbeat as football vote draws near. 'I believe we're ready for the moment'

Read full article on original website
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Mayor calls the replica war ship that can be seen thanks to low water levels a 'ghost that won't go away'
Le Pelican, the replica of a 17th Century warship, is visible again thanks to the low water levels on the Mississippi River. "It's the ghost that won't go away," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Thursday. The mayor said he attempted to visit the river bank to see the ship, but he...
Hubig’s Pies delays return, but new pies are coming. See latest on timing, price, shipping
The Saints have a Monday Night Football appearance this evening, but for many in New Orleans the big game was trying to find a Hubig’s Pie, and it was a shutout. Hubig’s Pies marked its return on Sunday with a surprise pop-up outside a Carrollton-area bank, selling the first batch of the beloved hand pies in more than a decade. The plan was to begin limited distribution the next day.
Around Ascension for Nov. 9, 2022
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday. Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Retired master sergeant with 28-year military career to ride as grand marshal in Veterans Day parade
Veterans will be honored this week at several events and a parade across the parish. A Veterans Day program is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, 612 Irma Blvd., Gonzales. A Veterans Day Mass and program starts with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Ascension...
IRS seeks to compel developer Joe Jaeger to produce records on property sale to Drew Brees firm
The Internal Revenue Service has asked the federal court in New Orleans to compel developer Joe Jaeger's foundation to produce documents relating to its sale of a historic property on South Rampart Street three years ago to a firm in which former Saints great Drew Brees is a partner. In...
As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves
Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail
An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
