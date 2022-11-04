ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jeff Duncan: UNO athletic director upbeat as football vote draws near. 'I believe we're ready for the moment'

By JEFF DUNCAN
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
KENTUCKY STATE
theadvocate.com

Hubig’s Pies delays return, but new pies are coming. See latest on timing, price, shipping

The Saints have a Monday Night Football appearance this evening, but for many in New Orleans the big game was trying to find a Hubig’s Pie, and it was a shutout. Hubig’s Pies marked its return on Sunday with a surprise pop-up outside a Carrollton-area bank, selling the first batch of the beloved hand pies in more than a decade. The plan was to begin limited distribution the next day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Nov. 9, 2022

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday. Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves

Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail

An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy