Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
North Dakota voters OK term limits for governor, legislators
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota on Tuesday approved term limits for their governor and state legislators after a campaign largely funded by an outside term limits group and boosted within the state by far-right conservatives. The ballot measure adds an article to the state constitution limiting...
crossroadstoday.com
Californians vote to protect abortion in state constitution
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Voters in heavily Democratic California on Tuesday resoundingly approved a ballot measure to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution. Other states were also considering measures to regulate reproductive health after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June...
crossroadstoday.com
Democrats solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices.
crossroadstoday.com
In Maryland, Moore elected as state’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
crossroadstoday.com
Democrat Hobbs takes early lead in secretary of state race
Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs took a narrow early lead against nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. With more than 1.6 million votes counted statewide, Hobbs had just over 50% and Anderson had nearly 47%. Thousands of votes will be counted over coming days and the race was too early to call.
crossroadstoday.com
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state’s most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing...
crossroadstoday.com
Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday gained a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago. The victory by the incumbent governor was part of a GOP sweep of statewide offices.
crossroadstoday.com
Republicans hope to flip 5th District, Democrats hold others
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans were still hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes early Wednesday after the rest of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation managed to win reelection. The national GOP has been enthusiastic about its chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes...
crossroadstoday.com
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
crossroadstoday.com
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage, voter ID measures
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters on Tuesday will have a chance to significantly raise the state’s minimum wage, require that voters provide government identification at polling places and increase the ability of airports to expand service. The wage and voter ID measures will go before voters because...
crossroadstoday.com
Why the AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor’s race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked...
crossroadstoday.com
Republican Dusty Johnson wins 3rd House term in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won reelection Tuesday for his third term representing South Dakota’s only U.S. House district, easily winning a race in which Democrats didn’t field a candidate. The 46-year-old Republican faced only Libertarian Collin Duprel, who did not report...
crossroadstoday.com
Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District elected a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Democrat Jill Tokuda defated Republican Joe Akana in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands.
crossroadstoday.com
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House...
crossroadstoday.com
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years.
crossroadstoday.com
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
crossroadstoday.com
Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. The first-term governor weathered Stefanowski’s accusations that he’s oblivious...
crossroadstoday.com
Oregon votes on gun control, health care measures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will vote Tuesday on a slate of measures including one that would add a permit and firearms training requirement for new gun buyers and another that would make Oregon the first state to mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 would require...
crossroadstoday.com
Top Oregon US House races too early to call
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state’s other three seats still up for grabs. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the 3rd...
crossroadstoday.com
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
Comments / 0