Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs took a narrow early lead against nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. With more than 1.6 million votes counted statewide, Hobbs had just over 50% and Anderson had nearly 47%. Thousands of votes will be counted over coming days and the race was too early to call.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO