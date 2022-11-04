Of the remaining teams fighting for just a few remaining playoff spots at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, only one is still seeking their first time in the Champions Stage. Sprout, the German-based organization fielding a primarily Danish roster, has never reached the playoffs of a CS:GO Major as they approach their fifth year competing in CS:GO. In fact, IEM Rio is only the second Major appearance for the organization, having competed at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, where they were eliminated in the Challengers Stage with a 1-3 record.

1 DAY AGO