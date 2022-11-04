Read full article on original website
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Streamer Brings Yu-Gi-Oh! To Life With Real Battle Board
Originally founded as a manga series back in 1996, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has since become a huge media franchise that has spawned anime series, video games, and its most popular component, a card game. Similar to other Japanese anime series that have become popular in the West, such as "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" focuses on collection items and battling others. Duel Masters use cards to battle amongst themselves, and these cards, when summoned, take the shapes of mythical monsters who fight it out with the monsters of their opponents' decks.
How To Play As Jeanne In Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta's eight year hiatus is officially over, and "Bayonetta 3" is finally in the hands of players. Upon its release, critics were all saying the same thing and praising it as a worthwhile addition to the action-packed series. As the newest entry in Bayonetta's story, "Bayonetta 3" brings plenty of...
Modern Warfare 2 Composer Disowns Soundtrack After Frustrating Development
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has had quite a controversial time already. While players were furious over the phone requirements and cross-play options for PC, the most recent "Call of Duty" title had a better opening weekend than any other game in the franchise's long history. There was also some discord on the developers' side of the game as well, which caused game composer Sarah Schachner to step down before the release of the "Modern Warfare 2" soundtrack.
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
Modern Warfare 2: Weapon Tuning Explained
"Call of Duty" has its latest entry with the release of "Modern Warfare 2." Receiving solid reviews so far, the military shooter brings a host of new features (like aquatic maneuvers and ledge hanging) and new game modes for competitive multiplayer. It also offers more options than ever for customizing weapons and constructing player loadouts.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
Dr Disrespect's 'Revolutionary' AI Leaves Fans With Questions
Dr Disrespect is an incredibly unique and popular content creator with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and over 2 million followers on Twitter. Although the two-time already has a substantial following, he's always expanding and working on new projects. And over the past few years, Dr Disrespect has made big moves in the gaming industry.
Critics' Final Thoughts On God Of War Ragnarok: It's Nearly Perfect
"God of War" fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since "God of War Ragnarok" was formally announced back in September 2020. The follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed soft reboot, "Ragnarok" will bring the series' Norse storyline to a dramatic conclusion. In "God of War Ragnarok," Kratos and his son Atreus must face off against a vengeful Thor as the titular end of days event approaches. Of course, doing so will involve plenty of hacking, slashing, and spell-casting as the pair face off against hordes of mythical creatures.
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Announcement Didn't Get The Reaction It Hoped For
While video games often provide enjoyment for players, the industry that produces them has a habit of getting fans' hopes up only to smash them to pieces later. Despite its status as the latest entry in one of the more popular "Mario" subseries, 2018's "Super Mario Party" stands as one of the most disappointing titles ever released for the Nintendo Switch. Similarly, E3 2021 left many gamers feeling underwhelmed thanks to a host of lackluster presentations. Now, Square Enix has joined the ranks as the latest company to get players hyped up only to send them crashing back to earth.
How Long Will Final Fantasy 16 Be A PS5 Exclusive?
"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.
The Gears Of War Movie Is Finally Getting A Fresh Start
Originally released in 2006 as one of the first exclusives for the Xbox 360, the first "Gears of War" came out of the gate with high marks from critics and fans alike. Following the game's universal acclaim, "Gears of War" eventually became a bonafide gaming franchise that spawned five mainline titles, three spin-offs, and a well-received remaster of the original 2006 entry. Because of this massive popularity, rumors about the gaming series being adapted for the big screen have been ongoing over the years, with Hollywood stars like Dave Bautista throwing their hat in the ring in hopes of a leading role.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Mountain Dew Skin
"Call of Duty" has returned with the latest entry in the long-running, first-person shooter franchise: "Modern Warfare 2." As usual with the series, players have flocked to its multiplayer. While "Modern Warfare 2" has provided players with the typical fare they've grown accustomed to over the nearly two decades of the IP's existence, it also introduced enough new content to keep the gameplay fresh, including two additional multiplayer modes. To further sweeten the pot, publisher Activision has rolled out in-game items inspired by real-life products.
Xbox Boss Weighs In On The Future Of StarCraft
Blizzard's "Starcraft" is an RTS series that's stood the test of time, with "Starcraft 2" holding a special place in many gamers' hearts. The tactical combat and incredible skill ceiling of "Starcraft 2" make it one of the most frustrating but rewarding games out there. As a result, "Starcraft 2" remains a staple in the esports scene over a decade later. And after the game went free-to-play in 2017, thousands of new gamers dove into "Starcraft" for the first time, reigniting the series' popularity.
How To Unlock Endless Mode In Vampire Survivors
"Vampire Survivors" received positive buzz from the likes of IGN when it hit early access at the beginning of 2022, but with its full release in October, the small indie project has exploded on the gaming scene. It has garnered plenty of rave reviews from critics, and it sits at "overwhelmingly positive" in Steam's fan reviews.
The Best Build For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's FTAC Recon
Those looking to dominate the competitive multiplayer side of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" should aim to gain XP and level up as quickly as possible. To do so, gamers will want to go into combat prepared with the right weapon. Further, they'll want to invest time into selecting the best options to maximize the effectiveness of said weapon.
Why You Need To Download God Of War Ragnarok's Day One Patch
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally arrived. As one of the most anticipated games of the year, it's enjoying its time on the front page of every major gaming outlet. It's a well-deserved victory lap, too. Almost every critic agreed that the game is nearly perfect, finely honed and ready to sweep end-of-the-year gaming awards. Many fans are still enjoying the game, as it will take a considerable amount of time to beat. That said, those fans might want to make sure their game file is updated to the latest version, or else they might be missing out on some important fixes.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Sonic Frontiers?
"Sonic Frontiers" marks a bold spin dash forward for Sega's beloved blue hedgehog, taking the quilled speedster and dropping him into an experience that's unlike anything from the franchise's past. Key to the game's identity is its "open-zone" format, which breaks up the typical level-based "Sonic the Hedgehog" structure with free-roaming exploration around a massive overworld. Players can engage with the game's surplus of puzzles, bosses, and additional side challenges as they see fit, giving each individual playthrough its own unique identity and pacing.
PS5 Controller Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The PS5 is an impressive console for a number of reasons, but one area where it really shines is its controller. The PlayStation DualSense has an all-new ergonomic design. It features several small improvements, such as the Create button and a built-in microphone, in addition to the two features that make it unlike any video game controller that's ever come before: the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. These improvements are great from a gamer's perspective, but they've also changed Sony's approach to game design. Developers who are making games for the console are encouraged to take full advantage of the controller's capabilities. This has made the DualSense an essential piece of equipment for the console that cannot be easily replaced, which is why it's so frustrating when players are unable to get the controller to connect to their console.
