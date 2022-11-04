"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.

19 HOURS AGO