Daily Beast
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa...
Kirill Stremousov Dead: Russia-Appointed Kherson Leader Killed in Crash
Russian military correspondents in Kherson say Kirill Stremousov died in a car accident at Genichesk in the region.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it’s set alight. ...
Daily Beast
Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing an Egg at King Charles
A man was arrested by British police on Wednesday after he allegedly threw an egg at King Charles. The monarch was in York with Camilla, Queen Consort, when the incident took place in the city of York in northern England. Footage of the aftermath of the apparent egging shows police officers struggling with a man in a crowd of royal fans who had assembled to wave flags and cheer as the king passed. They could be heard shouting “shame on you” and “God save the king” as the protester was detained. The demonstrator was allegedly “screaming that the country was built on the blood of slavery” during the egging, according to Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English.
Ancient comb inscribed with ‘full sentence’ of lice advice found in Israel
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Daily Beast
North Korea’s Simulated Attack Strikes Land Closer Than Ever
North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric surrounding recent military drills between South Korea and the United States, claiming its own missile launches were based on simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft as well as a major city in South Korea. Claiming the retaliation was an attempt to “smash the enemies’ persistent war hysteria,” North Korea said it was fighting against a “dangerous war drill,” according to KCNA. Last week, as South Korea and the U.S. continued their air drills, North Korea fired a record number of missiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that appears to have failed in flight. The drills between South Korea and the U.S. ended on Saturday. According to KCNA, a the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army warned in a statement that the North would continue to fire with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures” in response to the U.S. and South Korea. It is unknown if Kim Jong Un was present to oversee the launches in person but debris believed to be part of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile was recovered by a South Korean ship, an official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday, according to Reuters, and is the first time to see such a missile land so close to South Korean waters.
