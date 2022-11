In one of the state's most closely watched races, incumbent state Sen. Becca Rausch has defeated her Republican challenger, state Rep. Shawn Dooley, to win the Norfolk, Middlesex and Worcester District. With 95% of the unofficial vote recorded, Rausch had earned 41,257 votes to Dooley's 34,061. The Associated Press didn't officially call the race until 12:14 p.m. Wednesday. ...

