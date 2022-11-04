Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Apple’s life-saving satellite feature could arrive in your iPhone 14's next update
One of the biggest announcements to emerge from Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event concerned the company’s potentially groundbreaking Emergency SOS via Satellite feature – but until now, we’d heard precious little about when it might actually arrive. In a new support post (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
Apple could be tracking your every move in the App Store
Apple appears to have started tracking user activities while in the App Store, making some suspect the company significantly deviated from its “privacy (opens in new tab) is a human right” ideals. Two researchers going by the alias Mysk discovered iOS was sending Apple a detailed log of...
TechRadar
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
TechRadar
Apple might be changing the 'Hey Siri' wake word on your iPhone
Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it's reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone 14,...
TechRadar
Zyro vs Squarespace: Which website builder is best for SMBs?
(opens in new tab)at Zyro (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Zyro (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Zyro (opens in new tab) Zyro boasts of a vast array of templates split across different categories to help you quickly assemble your website. But where it really excels is in its offering of AI-powered solutions such as logos, slogans and brand name generators.
TechRadar
Matter will finally make my smart home dreams come true – here’s how
Right now, I’m living in a rented apartment, but I’ve got lofty dreams of home ownership one day (and, given market conditions, those are very lofty.) There are many benefits to this - namely, that I want a dog - but a pretty close second is having the freedom to do what I want with my space. It’s been an aspiration of mine for a while now to have my very own smart home with the full gamut of devices. I’m talking blinds, smart lighting, robot vacuums, smart locks - the full shebang.
TechRadar
I used Google Pixel 7 Pro's Magic Eraser to delete landmarks and now I'm shook
One of the coolest and maybe least-talked-about features on the last few Google Pixel phones is the Magic Eraser, a photo-editing reality changer that lets you remove people, objects, and unwanted interruptions from your best photos. Until recently, I'd never tried it. Perhaps it's because I pride myself on perfectly...
TechRadar
Oculus founder's modified Meta Quest Pro takes immersive VR too far
If you thought Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse plans weren’t scary enough, the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey, has designed a VR headset that explodes if the user fails in a video game. The Oculus Rift designer may no longer be a part of the company he founded (which is...
TechRadar
Xiaomi 13 leak shows a gorgeous new design with iPhone 14 influences
The Xiaomi 13 is likely to be a big upgrade over the Xiaomi 12, and it could also sport a very different design if unofficial new renders are anything to go by. Shared by @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – on behalf of CompareDial (opens in new tab), the renders show a phone with a flat screen, flat aluminum sides, and a square camera block on the rear, all of which are departures from the Xiaomi 12, and make for a device that looks similar to the iPhone 14 line.
TechRadar
How to cancel Fitbit Premium
Fitbit has made a name for itself for making excellent fitness trackers that fit into a variety of price brackets and budgets. From the premium Fitbit Versa 4, right down to the most affordable Fitbit Inspire 3, there are certain things that apply to all. For one, they all send their data to the Fitbit App, letting users track their body’s rhythms through an easy-to-use dashboard.
TechRadar
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
TechRadar
Pixel 8 specs leak suggests Google might finally prioritize power
We’re not expecting the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch until October 2023, and yet we’re already hearing things about these phones, with the latest leak revealing their possible codenames and some potential specs. WinFuture (opens in new tab) – via Phone Arena (opens in...
TechRadar
I tried Devialet’s spherical new speaker and it makes Amazon Echo feel like a toy
How often does a world-renowned audio team breeze in from Paris for 24 hours and invite you to a salubrious London hotel, to hear what they will only call "Mania"? Not often. And when such invitations do arrive, you drop what you're doing and go. You see, as anyone familiar...
TechRadar
The UK government is scanning all of the country's internet connections
The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has confirmed it is scanning all of the nation's internet-connected servers for any possible vulnerabilities in order to assess where the country lies in terms of its cybersecurity credentials. The NCSC is using a cloud-based system to run the scanning tools, which...
TechRadar
Google Cloud just backed one of the biggest blockchain firms around
Google Cloud has announced it is now running a Solana validator in a move that sees the company strengthen its commitment to blockchain even further. A tweet (opens in new tab) on the official Google Cloud account jovially asked Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko: “Should we tell our followers the big news?”
TechRadar
iFi Uno is a tiny, cheap DAC that easily upgrades sound from your phone or laptop
If you’ve been looking to soup up the sonics coming from your laptop or mobile device but haven’t had the cash to commit to hi-res audio, British audio specialists iFi may have the solution with their super affordable new Uno portable DAC and headphone amplifier. Touted as a...
TechRadar
Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi
Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
TechRadar
A key Samsung Galaxy S23 spec may have just been confirmed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors continue to come in at a rapid pace, and the latest chatter that we're hearing is that the flagship phone series is going to go all-in with Snapdragon chipsets in all (or at least most) of the markets that it will be sold in.
Comments / 0