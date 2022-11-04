Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
Huxley Helping Hands Food Pantry
November 8, 2022 - Drive thru food pantry will be Saturday, November 12 at 9am. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Center, TX. Identification is required and only (1) box per household. Must be in line by 9:30am to receive a box.
scttx.com
Mangum Funeral Home Celebrates with New Owner Ribbon Cutting
November 8, 2022 - A new owner ribbon cutting event was held at Mangum Funeral Home and the community celebrated with new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby. Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were on hand for this joyous occasion and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Chadwick thanked all in attendance for being there. She commented the business has been in Shelby County for 88 years before introducing the Willougbys and presenting them with their chamber of commerce membership plaque.
scttx.com
Center Middle School Sports Picture Day
November 8, 2022 - Center Middle School Sports/Spirit Teams Picture Day is scheduled for November 10. The following groups will be included: Football, Volleyball, Cheer, Pep Squad, Dance, Twirl, Junior Chamber of Commerce. Order forms will be sent home Wednesday.
scttx.com
Community Joins Forces to Host Christian Crusade on Nov. 30th
November 7, 2022 - The last thing Christ directed His friends to do before He left the earth was to fulfill “The Great Commission,” a call to go into the whole world with the Good News and make followers of those who don’t know Christ. With this as their catalyst, community members and local churches have joined forces to organize KINGDOM HARVEST a one night crusade scheduled for Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30 pm. The event is open to the public and free to attend. It will be held at The John D. Windham Civic Center in Center, TX with special guests, Evangelist Ken Freeman and the Jason Lovins Band.
scttx.com
Shelbyville VS Centerville in Diboll; Stadium Safety Initiatives
November 7, 2022 - Shelbyville Dragons will face the Centerville Tigers for a bi-district playoff on Friday, November 11 at 7:30pm at Diboll Lumberjacks Stadium. As part of Diboll ISD's new safety initiative, metal detectors have been implemented and will be utilized at entrances for all UIL activities and events hosted by Diboll ISD.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Responds to Three Calls Last Week
November 7, 2022 - Over the week of October 30 through November 5th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3 separate pages. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. On Monday morning a page was received for a semi trailer turned on its side at the intersection of...
scttx.com
Michael Wayne Kindred
Michael Wayne Kindred, 70, of Joaquin, Texas, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Center, Texas. He was born on November 25, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Earl Raymond Kindred and Edna Bel Wright. Graveside service will be held at a late date. Michael graduated high school and...
scttx.com
Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville
November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
scttx.com
Some Property Owners Eligible for Deferred Tax Payments
November 8, 2022 - Property Owners may postpone paying current and delinquent property taxes on their homes by signing a tax deferral affidavit at the Shelby County Appraisal District office if they are:. age 65 or older;. disabled as defined by law;. qualified disabled veterans, their unmarried surviving spouses, or...
scttx.com
Gary Snider
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Chuck Horton and Bro. Chris Collins will be officiating. Burial will be at Adams Cemetery in Shelbyville. He was born in Converse, LA to Jesse James...
scttx.com
Commissioners Hear Report from Jail Administrator
November 8, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin Windham and Don Moore, Jail Administrator, provided an update to the commissioners on the current population of the Shelby County Jail during their October 26, 2022, meeting. At the previous weeks meeting of the Commissioners' Court Roscoe McSwain, Commissioner Precinct 1, had made a...
scttx.com
Jack Carter Christian
Jack was born and raised in Tenaha. He graduated from Tenaha High School and then went on to SFA to achieve a bachelor’s degree in education. Jack spent 2 years in the army. He taught school for a while and then went on to be the Postmaster for Tenaha for 38 years. After retiring from that, he went back to teaching. Jack and Bettie met while they both worked in Tenaha, her at the bank and him as Postmaster. They had been married for 53 years. Jack loved singing. He fulfilled his passion for singing in the Shelby County Singing Convention. Jack loved the Lord and served him and his community with great zeal. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Tenaha, where he served as church treasurer. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Comments / 0