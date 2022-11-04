Jack was born and raised in Tenaha. He graduated from Tenaha High School and then went on to SFA to achieve a bachelor’s degree in education. Jack spent 2 years in the army. He taught school for a while and then went on to be the Postmaster for Tenaha for 38 years. After retiring from that, he went back to teaching. Jack and Bettie met while they both worked in Tenaha, her at the bank and him as Postmaster. They had been married for 53 years. Jack loved singing. He fulfilled his passion for singing in the Shelby County Singing Convention. Jack loved the Lord and served him and his community with great zeal. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Tenaha, where he served as church treasurer. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

TENAHA, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO