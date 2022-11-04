Read full article on original website
Cameron holds 2nd annual VetFest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Cameron University’s 2nd Annual VetFest, the university hosted the Freedom Elementary 4th grade class on Monday. The event kicked off with the firing of Fort Sill’s salute howitzer courtesy of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment, and 428th Field Artillery Brigade.
NAACP offer rides to the polls
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you need help getting to your polling place, a number of organizations are offering free rides today. The Lawton Area Transit System is offering free rides until the polls close tonight at 7. In addition, the Lawton branch of the NAACP is offering transportation for...
Upcoming Veterans Day Events
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Veterans Day is approaching quickly and many residents may be looking for opportunities to honor and celebrate veterans in their local community this Friday, Nov. 11. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Veterans Day, check out the local events below!. Cameron University’s Vet...
Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
Interview: Lawton Chamber Official discusses upcoming Holiday in the Park and Parade
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holiday in the Park is an annual tradition here in Lawton, and this year they’re working to make the event bigger than years past. 7News spoke with Dr. Krista Ratliff, the President & CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, about this year’s parade, the overall event, and what the community can expect.
Interview: United Way Campaign Chair gives update on their annual campaign
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way is midway through their annual campaign to raise money for 20 local non-profit agencies and their programs. 7News spoke with Mark Scott, the Campaign Chair for United Way, to discuss their goals, how they partner with organizations in the area, and when the campaign ends.
Lawton is Home to One of S.W. Oklahoma’s Largest Synthetic Ice Skating Rinks
It's back, bigger, badder, and better than ever before! Last year at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK. during the annual Holiday in the Park event organizers installed a synthetic ice skating rink. Needless to say, it was a HUGE HIT and they're bringing it back for 2022. Here's the best part, it's twice as big as last year!
Cache Hosts OASC State Leadership Conference
Cache, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache High school hosted around 1,800 student council leaders at the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils 82nd conference. After months of planning, the Cache student council invited delegates from high schools across the state for the convention. Amid the team building and bonding activities, candidates also...
Southwestern Medical Center health care workers nominated for award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several health care workers from Southwestern Medical Center are being recognized for exemplary service. The Monarch Caring and Community Award recognizes skilled caregivers who go above and beyond to deliver excellent care and make a difference in their community. Last week, four health care workers from...
Cache Creek Cowboy Church Hosts Annual Craft Fair
Cache, Okla. (KSWO) - The gift giving season is right around the corner and Cache Creek Cowboy Church’s annual craft fair had plenty of present ideas to pick from on Saturday. Booths covered in handmade goods were set up inside the church selling jewelry, artwork and all kinds of...
Duncan Bypass ramps getting surface repair, closed Wednesday
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed the east and westbound off ramps for Highway 7 were closed for drivers wanting to go southbound on the Duncan Bypass. The off-ramps are being closed for surface repairs. The city will close the off-ramps again from 9 to...
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name Jesse James. Especially in Southwest Oklahoma. His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine Park...
Church leaders speak out about recent theft and vandalism
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Churches across the country have been struggling since the pandemic but here in Lawton, they’re also experiencing a spike in crime and vandalism. Churches around Lawton are experiencing a surge in crime, so Councilwoman Onreaka Johnson hosted one of her regular Citizens with Solutions meetings to target the problem.
Police investigate deadly weekend shooting at Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at a bar in southwestern Oklahoma. Lawton police said they responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots being fired at the Aces & Eights Lounge on Northwest Cache Road. Officers found a 34-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital and later died.
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian on Friday. According to a Facebook post by LPD, the hit and run took place a little before 6 a.m. on Friday at SE 45th St. and Lee Blvd., and the pedestrian was gravely injured.
Homeless man under bridge pulls knife, jogger pulls gun
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off. Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]
Suspects in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
CHICKASHA, Okla. – November 1, 2022 – The Chickasha Police Department responded to Walmart on Monday, October 31 on a call of a male and a female shoplifting by pushing merchandise out of the store. When Walmart’s Asset Protection Employee tried to make contact, the male pulled a knife out and began chasing the employee. Both suspects ran out of the store and got into a green, older-model minivan, driven by an unknown third person, and left the area.
