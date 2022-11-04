County board to approve letter against windfall profits tax on oil companies

Read full article on original website
California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s wealthiest residents won’t see a tax increase after voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have boosted rates on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the roads. Proposition 30′s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin...
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign funded...
Californians approve big funding boost for arts education
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that included Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre that could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education. The...
Californians reject measure to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three straight elections, California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have mandated major changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 failed after nearly 70% of Californians voted...
California Attorney General Bonta leading in early returns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta was leading in early ballot returns Tuesday in his race to win a full four-year term after Gov. Gavin Newsom last year picked him to fill an unexpired term as the most populous state’s top lawman. Bonta was outpolling...
Tight California races emerge in fight for US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial returns Tuesday showed closely matched contests in a string of competitive California U.S. House races that will play into control of Congress next year. As voting ended across the country Republicans were optimistic they would gain a solid majority in the House but Democrats...
Democrat leading in race to be California's fiscal chief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Malia Cohen was leading in California’s race for controller, with early returns Tuesday night diminishing GOP hopes to win statewide office for the first time since 2006. Cohen, who serves on a state tax board, was leading Republican Lanhee Chen with 56% of...
Beltran, Meister claim council wins
Greg Meister and Raymond Beltran, running in the City Council race for Zone 2 and 1 respectively, have been declared in the leads in the Third Election Night Report with 6 of 7 precincts reporting. Running to fill the void which will be left by City Council Member Milt Stowe,...
PPD SWAT detains suspect after 6-hour standoff, tear gas used
Porterville Police stated a dangerous suspect was apprehended after a 6-hour standoff and the use of tear gas. The Porterville Police SWAT Team was eventually able to apprehend Robert Helsley, 46. At about 5:45 p.m. Monday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Cottage Street regarding...
South Carolina 80, SC State 77
SC STATE (0-1) Wilson 1-2 0-2 2, James 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 5-11 0-0 13, Hallums 6-12 6-7 20, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Gary 4-13 0-1 12, Everett 5-8 0-0 11, Simpson 1-4 0-0 2, Alston 3-4 4-6 10, R.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Bates 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-65 10-16 77.
