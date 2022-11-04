Read full article on original website
Bi-District Bluecat Football Tickets ONLINE ONLY
NOTICE - TICKETS purchased MAY have the wrong TIME for gametime. GAME BEGINS AT 7:00PM...according to Coach John Elder, and as previously reported by Coleman Today. The tickets to attend the COLEMAN vs. ALVORD Bi-District Football Playoff game at Castleberry High School MUST be purchased ONLINE. The game will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. Coleman is Visitor and Tickets are $5.00 (ALL ticket sales will be ONLINE. No cash sales at the gate). Purchase tickets HERE. The game will be held at the address below, which includes a link to information on the stadium:
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
Report: Adult enters Abilene middle school to seek shelter after student lets her inside
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An adult woman was able to enter an Abilene middle school to seek shelter after a student let her inside Monday. Abilene Independent School District staff confirm the 29-year-old woman, who is a former student, was let inside Madison Middle School when a current student held a door open for her […]
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs San Saba Scrimmage 2022
Bluekatts scrimmaged San Saba on Saturday, November 5, 2022 to begin the 2022-23 Basketball season. (Coleman Today Photos)
BREAKING NEWS: Truck and RV collide near Old Anson Road
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and RV collided off of I-20 heading west early Sunday afternoon, taking out a guard rail in the process. Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, two vehicles collided on I-20 near the Grape Street exit. 2:07 p.m. UPDATE: Traffic is slightly backed up and tow trucks are on scene. […]
APD dispatch displaced to Abilene City Hall basement sees light at end of tunnel, anticipates moving back to office in December
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Earlier this year, the Abilene Police Department (APD) Dispatch Center had been newly renovated. But come July, a flood caused by a faulty fire suppression line ruined the center- causing dispatch to have to move into an emergency backup center in the basement of Abilene City Hall. “Water was coming up […]
Coleman County Election Results
The unofficial Coleman County results for the November 2022 election have been announced by County Clerk Stacey Mendoza. Coleman County has overwhelmingly voted for Republican candidates in the state races. Also, all local offices that were up for election were not contested by a Democrat candidate, so Republicans will hold those offices, as shown on the ballots. See the results attached (Click Download PDF to see all pages) or go to www.co.coleman.tx.us/page/coleman.Elections and scroll to find unofficial election night results. You can check on the entire State of Texas results here: results.texas-election.com/races.
Concert at Trinity United Methodist Church
Coleman Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a gospel concert this Sunday, November 13th beginning at 1:00pm. The concert provided by New Legacy Project, formerly the Blackwood Legacy, is free and everyone is welcome. Check out their website www.newlegacyproject.com or visit them on Facebook.
Early PD investigating two acts of criminal mischief
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect stole […]
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
Abilene man holds up Northside phone store, arrested for Aggravated Robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 40-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was arrested last Friday for threatening employees at a North Abilene phone store with a weapon. He is in the Taylor County Jail on Aggravated Robbery charges. In a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were called out to the phone store in the 3200 […]
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
Bluekatts Begin Basketball
The Coleman Bluekatts had their opening scrimmage on Saturday against San Saba. Another scrimmage has been added to the schedule on TUESDAY, November 8 with Varsity only IN Albany at 4:00pm. The Bluekatts held their own against the San Saba program that made it to the Semifinals of the State...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman reports son stole $800 from her with intent to Defraud, Harm Elderly
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleMore than $400 worth of […]
