While Alabama might be out of the running for the College Football Playoff, Ole Miss hasn't given up just yet. With the Crimson Tide's overtime loss at LSU this past weekend, the program's chances at making the CFP — and even the SEC Championship Game — are all but over. Meanwhile, the Rebels are no longer in control of their own destiny, but a win against the Crimson Tide would keep its championship aspirations alive.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO