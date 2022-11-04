Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress still looking for volunteers for free tax clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress extended the volunteer sign-up deadline for its free tax clinic. The original deadline was Tuesday, but the organization is still looking for more volunteers. Volunteers will help lower income households file their taxes this season for free. The VITA program...
Projected Danville City Council election results
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is projecting Alonzo Jones, Bryant Hood, Gary Miller and James Buckner to win the Danville City Council race. Click here to view all election results.
thefabricator.com
Virginia MetalFab moves to new location
Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
WDBJ7.com
Election workers work to ensure elections are fair and accurate here at home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As you make your way to the polls Monday, you may be wondering what goes on behind the scenes. Election workers here at home are essential to ensuring the elections are fair and run smoothly. “Who are the elections officials?” asked Roanoke City Officer of Election...
WBTM
2022 Danville Election Results
The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
WDBJ7.com
Some voters have difficulty finding Peters Creek precinct polling location
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re voting at William Fleming high school Tuesday, be aware the entrance is in the back. You can cast your ballot inside the auxiliary gym, which is off Ordway Drive. Signs and balloons are leading the way to the correct location. Some voters from...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Chamber hosts Buy Local Business Showcase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a great opportunity to shop locally and meet local businesses in Montgomery County. Scott Whyte, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, along with local business owner Nancy Creed, joinS us on Here @ Home to talk about the event and why it’s so important to buy local this holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
Danville saw increase in voter turnout on Election Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents voted in the 5th Congressional race, a city council race and a school board race Tuesday. The general registrar for the city of Danville said the city was expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday, double the turnout of the May primary election.
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
WDBJ7.com
Candidates issue statements as election results develop
(WDBJ) - As the midterm numbers roll in, multiple candidates have issued statements regarding the results:. “I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
wfxrtv.com
Projected Roanoke City Council race results
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR is projecting the winners in the race for Roanoke City Council to be Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin. WFXR News is projecting Luke Priddy wins the Roanoke City Council Special Election.
WSET
Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia
(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
WDBJ7.com
NRV voter turnout on pace to exceed midterm average
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Election officials in Christiansburg say voter turnout was steady throughout election day. Voters at the Christiansburg Rec Center precinct only had one race on their ballot this year, Virginia’s 9th Congressional District. Even with only one race to decide, elections officials say the turnout was...
WDBJ7.com
Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
WDBJ7.com
Modine Manufacturing expands Rockbridge facility, creating jobs
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Modine Manufacturing transformed the Rockbridge building from a warehouse to a full-scale production facility. The company produces data center chillers and has operated in Virginia since 1963. “You know there’s so much data. There’s so much cloud services and so many things like that. And everything...
WDBJ7.com
Stocked Market headed to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stocked Market event will be at the Berglund Center November 11-13. Robert Knight from Berglund stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this year. Watch the video to see that and click here for more information.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
