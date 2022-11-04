ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Two killed in Jefferson County crash

 4 days ago
Two people were killed Friday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 98.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck pulling a tow dolly loaded with a passenger car was traveling westbound and, for unknown reasons, crossed over the eastbound lane and entered the south shoulder of U.S. 98.

The truck then steered back into the eastbound lane into the path of a semi-tractor pulling a hazmat trailer.

The vehicles collided on the center line. Both passengers of the pickup truck were confirmed deceased on scene and the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, Tallahassee Fire Department Hazmat Unit, and an Emergency Response Unit from the Department of Environmental Protection.

