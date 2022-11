Jalen Smith has improved tremendously as a player since being traded to the Indiana Pacers back in February. The Phoenix Suns sent Smith to Indiana along with a second-round draft pick for Torrey Craig. The Pacers accomplished some short-term financial goals in the deal, but they also picked up a former lottery pick that had yet to shine and a draft pick along the way.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO