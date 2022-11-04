ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows

Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown Sunday when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram

LAS VEGAS — The Raiders waived safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of recent first-round draft picks who are no longer with the club. The team had trade discussions involving Abram, 26, before last week’s deadline but received no firm offers. His playing time had steadily decreased, and he had lost his starting job and was playing extensively on special teams. At 2-6, the Raiders also want to evaluate younger players, among them rookie safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints 1st-year coach Allen bemoans inconsistent play

Dennis Allen will need the second half of his first season as Saints head coach to go better than the first if New Orleans is to entertain any postseason possibilities. The good news for Allen and the Saints (3-6) is that they remain just a game out of first place in the NFC South with eight to play — and many teams would take that.
ATLANTA, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Invites Coming In

2023 Senior Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Senior Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be in Mobile, Alabama, and get to know them as players. Click the player's name to view their...
MOBILE, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting

The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
DETROIT, MI

