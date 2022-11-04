Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JGOD Reveals ‘Most Overpowered’ Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
Online Campaign Co-Op, Forge Beta Added in Halo Infinite Winter Update
The Halo Infinite Winter Update was officially released Tuesday, bringing with it a number of highly anticipated features, including Campaign Network Co-Op, Mission Replay, the Forge Beta, and other new, free content for all players. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Winter Update.
