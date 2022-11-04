Read full article on original website
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
Locked On Colts: Reaction to Disastrous Press Conference
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach react to that disaster of a press conference featuring Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday. On Monday, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. Rather than turning...
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown Sunday when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.
Raiders release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders waived safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of recent first-round draft picks who are no longer with the club. The team had trade discussions involving Abram, 26, before last week’s deadline but received no firm offers. His playing time had steadily decreased, and he had lost his starting job and was playing extensively on special teams. At 2-6, the Raiders also want to evaluate younger players, among them rookie safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Saints Waive Wyatt Davis, Cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from Practice Squad
The Saints made several transactions on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire and was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. New Orleans has waived offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Davis was signed off the Giants practice squad in early...
Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
Impact of A.J. Brown Trade Impossible to Ignore
NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday, A.J. Brown couldn’t keep his thumbs to himself. The former Titans wide receiver sent out a laughing “Ain’t nobody open” tweet as he watched rookie quarterback Malik Willis – scrambling away from Chiefs defenders – search unsuccessfully for open targets downfield.
Saints 1st-year coach Allen bemoans inconsistent play
Dennis Allen will need the second half of his first season as Saints head coach to go better than the first if New Orleans is to entertain any postseason possibilities. The good news for Allen and the Saints (3-6) is that they remain just a game out of first place in the NFC South with eight to play — and many teams would take that.
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Knox, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels
View the original article to see embedded media. Knox was a four-star athlete from Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, in the class of 2018. He was the No. 432 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board (three-star) and No. 375 for On3.com (four-star). Knox was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school junior, he totaled 684 rushing and receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Knox also ran track and field in high school, posting personal bests of 10.66 in the 100m dash and 21.54 in the 200m dash in 2017. He transferred from Missouri to Ole Miss ahead of the 2021 season but was not academically eligible to play. Knox was born on Oct. 7, 1999.
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons have both been lottery teams over the past two seasons. That trend has continued early in the 2022-23 campaign as they have losing records and are outside of the playoff picture. Overall team success aside, these two franchises have extremely bright futures. The...
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
FRISCO - We know the Dallas Cowboys have engaged in at least informal talks on the subject of signing NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. And now we know the Cowboys coaching staff has done the same, with Mike McCarthy offering an “excellent” scouting report on OBJ. “I’ve...
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
