Paso Robles, CA

Hope Family Wines named “American Winery of the Year"

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Hope Family Wines announced on Friday, November 4, that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards, the industry’s premier global awards celebration.

Hope Family Wines encompasses a collection of six growing brands, all showcasing diversity and excellence of the greater Paso Robles wine region.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the Wine Star Awards.

“Paso Robles is at the forefront of all that we do—this award is an honor for all of the dedicated people at Hope Family Wines who have helped make it happen, and for all of the partner growers who have taken this journey with us,” said owner & winemaker Austin Hope in a press release. “We are all grateful to be recognized for such a prestigious distinction by the editors at Wine Enthusiast .”

