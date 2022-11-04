Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Alex Pereira Says Israel Adesanya Is Being Forced To Fight Him
Alex Pereira thinks he is in Israel Adesanya’s head. There is a massive UFC middleweight title fight on deck for the UFC 281 fight card this weekend. The champion Israel Adesanya will be taking on one of only a few men to ever hand him a loss in his combat sports career, Alex Pereira. Because of the history between these two, Pereira beating Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the hype behind this fight is huge.
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Bryce Mitchell explains why the UFC is not having the Sterling-O’Malley fight: “They’re trying to protect the guy that’s worth the money”
Bryce Mitchell doesn’t see Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley getting booked anytime soon. O’Malley is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He defeated Petr Yan via split decision on the main card of UFC 280. The win catapulted O’Malley’s spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings to number one.
Officer Confirms Cain Velasquez Claim That There Are Multiple Victims of Alleged Molester Harry Goularte
Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting the son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may have more victims. During Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing on Monday, multiple responding officers took the stand to recount events that led to Velasquez’s arrest in February after allegedly engaging in a high-speed chase before firing multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the man he is accusing of molesting his son. The most notable moment of the hearing came during the cross-examination of officer Nathaniel Rodriguez by Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Neil Magny Shares Humble Response To Overtaking Georges St-Pierre for Most UFC WW Wins: ‘GSP Is The Greatest’
Neil Magny shared a humble response after overtaking Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. This past Saturday, grizzled veteran Magny faced Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64. Magny put in an impressive performance that saw him dispatch ‘D-Rod’ in the third round of a competitive contest. The ... Read more
Coach For Israel Adesanya Thinks Alex Pereira Getting A Title Shot Is ‘Ridiculous’
Eugene Bareman, coach of Israel Adesanya is not convinced that Alex Pereira earned his title shot. Head coach for the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not too happy about a 6-1 fighter getting a title shot. Adesanya will be defending his belt against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Adesanya has a history with his opponent as the two have faced off twice before in kickboxing. Adesanya and his team think that the shared past is the only reason Pereira is receiving this title shot with only three UFC fights under his belt.
ESPN
UFC fight under investigation after suspicious betting detected
The UFC fight on Saturday between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, which ended abruptly in the first round, is being investigated by a U.S.-based betting integrity firm after several sportsbooks in multiple states reported suspicious wagering on the featherweight bout. The odds on Nuerdanbieke defeating underdog Minner moved dramatically in...
Anthony Smith Thinks Alex Pereira Is The Most Dangerous Threat To Adesanya On The Feet
Anthony Smith is putting his faith in Israel Adesanya. With the massive UFC 281 event, just days away all of the fans and media are discussing the event. The main event will feature a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereria. These two men have faced off against one another in kickboxing twice but this will be the first meeting inside the UFC Octagon.
Chito Vera issues fiery response following latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo
Chito Vera has issued a fiery response following the latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, (20-7 MMA) most recently defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of this year via knockout. The 29 year old bantamweight is currently sporting 4 wins in a row inside the Octagon.
bodyslam.net
WWE Yet To Contact Chelsea Green Regarding Possible WWE Return
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Another name that has been reported since Triple H took over creative control of WWE is Chelsea Green, who was previously signed to the promotion and worked the NXT brand while signed to the promotion.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
worldboxingnews.net
Aidos Yerbossynuly in a coma as boxing goes from bad to worse
Aidos Yerbossynuly lays in a coma that many could have prevented if those around the ring stepped in early to save the fighter from David Morrell Jr. The previously undefeated Kazakhstan challenger got defeated by the mid-rounds and could have been allowed to fight another day if his corner had acted.
Dan Hooker Says Fans Will See a Different Version of ‘The Hangman’ at UFC 281; ‘I Feel Like I Fixed Everything’
Dan Hooker says he will be a different fighter when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 281 this Saturday night. Emanating from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, ‘The Hangman’ will look to get back to his winning ways against streaking lightweight Claudio Puelles. Debuting for the promotion in 2014, Hooker alternated wins and losses before catching fire, going 7-1 between 2017 and 2020. Since then, Hooker has hit a skid, dropping four of his last five outings, though those losses came against top lightweight stars including Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
Joe Rogan Returns to Broadcast Booth at UFC 281, Full Commentary Team Revealed
Longtime color commentator Joe Rogan will be back on the call at UFC 281 when the promotion heads to the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City per a report from MMA Junkie. Rogan last appeared on a UFC pay-per-view broadcast in September for UFC 279 which featured Nate...
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
