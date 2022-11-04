Eugene Bareman, coach of Israel Adesanya is not convinced that Alex Pereira earned his title shot. Head coach for the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not too happy about a 6-1 fighter getting a title shot. Adesanya will be defending his belt against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Adesanya has a history with his opponent as the two have faced off twice before in kickboxing. Adesanya and his team think that the shared past is the only reason Pereira is receiving this title shot with only three UFC fights under his belt.

19 HOURS AGO